Ben Sidran On Piano Jazz On this episode from 1989, the composer, pianist and song stylist joins McPartland for a duet and some of his own songs.
Ben Sidran performing in San Francisco, California circa 1980. Tom Copi/Getty Images hide caption

Tom Copi/Getty Images

Ben Sidran performing in San Francisco, California circa 1980.

Tom Copi/Getty Images

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/615872699/615899240" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Ben Sidran is not only a nationally respected jazz composer, pianist and song stylist; he is also a scholar, radio/TV producer and jazz writer. When he was a guest on Piano Jazz in 1989, NPR listeners often heard his insightful commentary on All Things Considered as well as his own program, Sidran on the Record, which began in 1981. In this session, Sidran duets with host Marian McPartland on "What Is This Thing Called Love?" and sings originals, including "Get to the Point" and "Mitsubishi Boy."

Originally broadcast Spring 1989.

SET LIST

  • "Get to the Point" (Sidran)
  • "Mitsubishi Boy" (Sidran)
  • "Little Sherry" (Sidran, Rouse)
  • "House of Blue Lights" (Raye, Slack)
  • "Have You Met Miss Jones" (Rodgers, Hart)
  • "Willow Weep for Me" (Ronell)
  • "Piano Players" (Sidran)
  • "Along Came Betty" (Golson)
  • "What Is This Thing Called Love" (Porter)
