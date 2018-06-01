Ben Sidran On Piano Jazz

Ben Sidran is not only a nationally respected jazz composer, pianist and song stylist; he is also a scholar, radio/TV producer and jazz writer. When he was a guest on Piano Jazz in 1989, NPR listeners often heard his insightful commentary on All Things Considered as well as his own program, Sidran on the Record, which began in 1981. In this session, Sidran duets with host Marian McPartland on "What Is This Thing Called Love?" and sings originals, including "Get to the Point" and "Mitsubishi Boy."

Originally broadcast Spring 1989.

SET LIST