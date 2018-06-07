Accessibility links
Howard Crashes Party, Goes to Trial in New Video for "Your Honor" The latest video from the Brooklyn-based band is a brilliantly animated short for the group's fantastic new earworm, "Your Honor."

All songs tv

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Howard Announces New Album, Shares Trippy Video And Song, 'Your Honor'

Catherine Zhang

The latest video from the Brooklyn-based band Howard is a quirky animated short for the group's new single, "Your Honor." Directed by Joey Abisso, the video begins at a lavish dinner party, where well-dressed guests chatter amidst sounds of clattering silverware and slow jazz. A lone woman walks away from the party onto the balcony. Below, a scrappy, wonderstruck Howard Feibusch, frontman for the band, emerges from a nearby bush with a guitar to serenade her.

The video follows his character as his various attempts to woo her go awry. Eventually, after he strikes a fountain with his electric guitar, he accidentally floods the party, and the video culminates in his trial. (Hence the title, "Your Honor.")

It's funny and sweet, a perfect complement to the song's catchy pop-rock. The video's kitschy collage-style animation, as well as the zany, exaggerated expressions of the band's characters, elevate the classic outsider-falls-for-girl narrative into something refreshing and whimsical.

"Your Honor" is the first single from Howard's just-announced full-length album, Together Alone, due out Sep. 14 on Fashion People.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Tyler Childers: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tyler Childers performs a Tiny Desk Concert on March 8, 2018 (Eslah Attar/NPR). Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Eslah Attar/NPR

Tiny Desk

Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers writes songs about hard lives and hard love with direct heart and a soulful Kentucky drawl.

Back To Top