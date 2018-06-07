The latest video from the Brooklyn-based band Howard is a quirky animated short for the group's new single, "Your Honor." Directed by Joey Abisso, the video begins at a lavish dinner party, where well-dressed guests chatter amidst sounds of clattering silverware and slow jazz. A lone woman walks away from the party onto the balcony. Below, a scrappy, wonderstruck Howard Feibusch, frontman for the band, emerges from a nearby bush with a guitar to serenade her.

The video follows his character as his various attempts to woo her go awry. Eventually, after he strikes a fountain with his electric guitar, he accidentally floods the party, and the video culminates in his trial. (Hence the title, "Your Honor.")

It's funny and sweet, a perfect complement to the song's catchy pop-rock. The video's kitschy collage-style animation, as well as the zany, exaggerated expressions of the band's characters, elevate the classic outsider-falls-for-girl narrative into something refreshing and whimsical.

"Your Honor" is the first single from Howard's just-announced full-length album, Together Alone, due out Sep. 14 on Fashion People.