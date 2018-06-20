Accessibility links
Brent Cowles Takes Us Back To That Emotional Night At '9th And Lafayette' The Colorado singer revisits an emotional breakup that he carries sonically with encapsulating harmonies and tear jerking guitar melodies.

The Colorado Sound asked Brent Cowles to help us celebrate the station's first birthday. Cowles happily agreed and brought an all-star band to the party. Cowles had the crowd in the palm of his hand keeping everyone moving with mostly up-tempo numbers, but when Cowles decided to slow things down, you could have heard a pin drop. A silence fell over the crowd as they became mesmerized with the gorgeous harmonies and passionate lyrics of "9th and Lafayette."

