Marcia Ball On Piano Jazz Marcia Ball bends our understanding of blues with her melding of deep southern melodies and rhythms.
Jazz
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 04: Marcia Ball performs during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5 at the Fair Grounds Race Course on May 4, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/622296437/622349099" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Pianist, vocalist and songwriter Marcia Ball brings together Texas blues with Louisiana flavors, melding boogie-woogie, zydeco and Swamp Rock. Influenced by artists of the region, such as Janis Joplin, Ball first came to the blues as a child by listening to Etta James and learned the piano through a mix of formal and informal lessons. On this 1997 Piano Jazz, Ball demonstrates her unique sound with "Crawfishin' " and her original "That's Enough of That." McPartland joins for a dual-piano rendition of "Woke Up Screaming."

Originally broadcast Fall 1997.

SET LIST:

"Crawfishin'" (Garlow)

"That's Enough of That" (Ball)

"Woke Up Screaming" (Robey)

"Red Beans" (Morganfield)

"St. Gabriel" (Ball)

"Fingernails" (Ely)

"Go to the Mardi Gras" (Roeland, Thomas)

