Marcia Ball On Piano Jazz
Pianist, vocalist and songwriter Marcia Ball brings together Texas blues with Louisiana flavors, melding boogie-woogie, zydeco and Swamp Rock. Influenced by artists of the region, such as Janis Joplin, Ball first came to the blues as a child by listening to Etta James and learned the piano through a mix of formal and informal lessons. On this 1997 Piano Jazz, Ball demonstrates her unique sound with "Crawfishin' " and her original "That's Enough of That." McPartland joins for a dual-piano rendition of "Woke Up Screaming."
Originally broadcast Fall 1997.
SET LIST:
"Crawfishin'" (Garlow)
"That's Enough of That" (Ball)
"Woke Up Screaming" (Robey)
"Red Beans" (Morganfield)
"St. Gabriel" (Ball)
"Fingernails" (Ely)
"Go to the Mardi Gras" (Roeland, Thomas)