Andy Shauf, 'Quite Like You' (Live At Pickathon) Watch this Saskatchewan singer-songwriter play a bittersweet song about betrayal.

The forested amphitheater at Pickathon is a tailor-made conduit for an intimate songwriter like Andy Shauf. His album The Party unspools a series of observational vignettes set at a party, none more wistful than the song "Quite Like You." It tells the story of misread signals and a betrayal of friendship. Its bittersweet tone is gracefully underscored with the addition of a pair of clarinetists in this 2017 performance from the Woods Stage.

Pickathon turns 20 years old this year and returns on Aug. 3 - 5, with Built to Spill, Broken Social Scene, Phosphorescent, Shakey Graves and Slingshot artist Jamila Woods.

The Pickathon Woods Series was made possible by support from Klean Kanteen.

Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Deer Tick perform at Woods Stage during Pickathon 2017 Matt Tackett/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Matt Tackett/Courtesy of Pickathon

Favorite Sessions

Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

Watch this band that ping pongs between hard rock and soft folk take a turn towards the latter for a standout performance of their song 'Card House.'

