Cat Power Announces 'Wanderer,' Her First Album In 6 Years Hear a brief but transporting introduction to Chan Marshall's first new album in six years: Wanderer, due out Oct. 5.

You Get The First 78 Seconds Of Cat Power's New Album

It's been nearly six years since Cat Power, a.k.a. Chan Marshall, released a new album. Now, we've got news — Wanderer will come out Oct. 5 — but not a whole lot else to share.

A single won't be released until August, though Cat Power did give us a teaser video, which contains Wanderer's entire title track. The bad news: It's only 78 seconds long. The good news: "Wanderer" is a spectral and transporting tone-setter, as brief as it is gorgeous.

"The course my life has taken in this journey — going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me," Marshall writes in a press statement. "Folksingers, blues singers and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them."

Wanderer comes out Oct. 5 via Domino. A tour to support it will begin in September.

Wanderer track list:

1. Wanderer

2. In Your Face

3. You Get

4. Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)

5. Horizon

6. Stay

7. Black

8. Robbin Hood

9. Nothing Really Matters

10. Me Voy

11. Wanderer/Exit

