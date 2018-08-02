Accessibility links
Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018 Darlingside's dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.
Newport Folk Festival

Newport folk festival

Listen to concert recordings from the original weekend music festival
Darlingside performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival Adam Kissick /for NPR hide caption

Adam Kissick /for NPR

Darlingside performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival

Adam Kissick /for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

For all of the bigger names at this year's Newport Folk Festival, it was this under-the-radar quartet from the Boston area that I was most eager to see. Darlingside kicked off the weekend with extraordinary harmonies and a dystopic vision embraced on Extralife, including mushroom clouds, acetylene burns and a future forever trapped in a video game. These dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.

SET LIST

  • "The God of Loss"
  • "Go Back"
  • "White Horses"
  • "Extralife"
  • "Harrison Ford"
  • "Singularity"
  • "Eschalon"
  • "Red Sun (Neil Young)"
  • "Blow The House Down"

CREDITS

Technical Director:Josh Rogosin ; Production Assistant: Téa Mottolese; Recorded & Mixed by Steve Remote; Mix Engineer: Steve Kolakowsky; Audio Engineer: Matthew Morgan; Media Wrangler: Ken McGee; Location Recording facilities Provided by Aura-Sonic, Ltd.; Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.

