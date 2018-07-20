Accessibility links
Malcolm Holcombe On Mountain Stage Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Holcombe creates a beautifully rugged sound that you just can't fake.
Alexis Palmer

"If you want anything more authentically Appalachian, you're going to have to dig it out of the ground" are the words host Larry Groce himself used to describe Malcolm Holcombe before this appearance on Mountain Stage. This was Holcombe's third visit with us here in West Virginia and, as always, he reminded us why he's known as a legend in the folk music underground.

Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Holcombe creates a beautifully rugged sound that you just can't fake.

Most of the tunes here appear on his 2017 release Pretty Little Troubles. Holcombe recently announced that his new album, Come Hell or High Water, will be released Sept. 14 and will feature guest vocals from Iris Dement and Greg Brown. He'll support the record with a 25-city tour that runs through November.

SET LIST:

"Who Carried You "
"Crippled Point O View"
"Yours No More"
"Damn Weeds"
"Pretty Little Troubles"

More From Folk

M. Ward On Mountain Stage

M. Ward performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

M. Ward On Mountain Stage

The low-fi indie rock veteran sets the Mountain Stage ablaze.

M. Ward On Mountain Stage

The Weather Station On Mountain Stage

Tamara Lindeman Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Weather Station On Mountain Stage

Tamara Lindeman, a songwriter and singer from Toronto, Canada, is known for pairing her narrative songwriting skills with topical matters and subtle reflections of everyday life.

The Weather Station On Mountain Stage

James McMurtry On Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

James McMurtry On Mountain Stage

Revered songwriter James McMurtry marks his 12th performance on Mountain Stage with his signature brand of astute, observational storytelling.

James McMurtry On Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Desk

Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen to the 14-time Grammy-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter return to the Mountain Stage with his newest solo project.

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

In the five years between Blind Pilot's sophomore album and its 2016 follow-up, Israel Nebeker's 13-year relationship ended and his father died. And Then Like Lions is the stunning result of loss.

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

