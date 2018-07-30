Lucius, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

This Newport Folk Festival set from Lucius, their fifth, is maybe most poignant yet.

Accompanied by members of yMusic, students from the Berklee College of Music on strings and J. Blynn, along with Lucius regulars Jess Wolfe, Holly Laessig, Dan Molad, and Peter Lalish. The group also incorporated choreography into the set, with the dancers known as The Seaweed Sisters.

Songs included favorites new and old, like "Woman" and Turn It Around." Tears were shed as they movingly tributed the recently departed producer and musician Richard Swift. Lucius performed Swift's song "The Most of What I Know" (from his 2006 album Dressed Up for the Letdown) and, in typical Newport fashion, were joined by Brandi Carlile and the Twins, Nicole Atkins, Sharon Van Etten and Bedouine.

SET LIST:

"Something About You"

"Feels Like A Curse"

"Turn It Around"

"Madness"

"Dusty Trails"

"Most Of What I Know" (Richard Swift)

"Two of Us"

"How Loud Your Heart Gets"

"Woman"

"A Dream Is A Wish" (Daniel Bedingfield-Disney Song)

Credits

Technical Director: Josh Rosgosin; Audio Engineers: Steve Remote, Ken McGee, Jon D'Uva, David Raidman, Steve Kolakowsky; Location Recording facilities Provided by / Aura-Sonic, Ltd.; Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.