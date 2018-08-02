Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

The Newport Folk Festival's nearly 60-year history is permeated with gospel music; though Moses Sumney uses loop pedals and an electric guitar to animate his work, his voice flows deeply in tune with a spirit and conviction that's recognizably tied to that tradition.



Before producing his 2017 album Aromanticism, about living a life without love, Sumney posited a notion to The Fader: "Do I need to go to a doctor, or write an album?" You can hear that self-prescription, his explorations of doubt and loneliness, in this set from the past weekend, as he stood alone on a stage along the harbor of Newport, a powerful reminder of how music heals.

SET LIST:

"Quarrel"

"Man On The Moon"

"Doomed"

"Dont Bother Calling"

"Indulge Me"

"Seeds"

"Plastic"

"I Heard Love is Blind" (Amy Winehouse)

"Rank and File"

Advisory: The set contains explicit language

CREDITS:

Technical Director:Josh Rogosin; Production Assistant: Téa Mottolese ; Recorded & Mixed by Steve Remote ; Mix Engineer: Steve Kolakowsky ; Audio Engineer:Matthew Morgan; Media Wrangler: Ken McGee; Location Recording facilities Provided by Aura-Sonic, Ltd. Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.