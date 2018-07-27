Tony Bennett On Piano Jazz

Ever-popular song stylist Tony Bennett was McPartland's guest on Piano Jazz for the first time in 1990. Bennett vocalizes American popular songs like nobody else can. When he was starting out, a voice teacher, Miriam Speier, famous told him: "Don't imitate singers, imitate musicians." So, Bennett decided to emulate Art Tatum. He also credits his relaxed delivery to the inspiration of Mildred Bailey.

On this edition of Piano Jazz, Bennett sings "Stay as Sweet as You Are" and "Imagination." There's no need to guess who's playing the accompaniment.

Originally broadcasted Fall 1990.

SET LIST:

"Wait Till You See Her" (Hart, Rodgers)

"Stay as Sweet as You Are" (Gordon, Revel)

"Willow Creek" (McPartland)

"While We're Young" (Coots, Gillespie)

"Jazz Waltz For A Friend" (Wilder)

"Let There Be Love" (Rosnes)

"Portrait of Tony Bennett" (McPartland)

"Imagination" (Burke, Van Heusen)

"Watch What Happens" (Demy, Gimbel)

"Love Is Just Around the Corner" (Gensler, Robin)

"I've Grown Accustomed to Your Face" (Lerner, Loewe)