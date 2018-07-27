Accessibility links
Tony Bennett On Piano Jazz The iconic vocalist makes an appearance on 'Piano Jazz' and shares his inspirations.
Special Series

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 28: Tony Bennett performs at the ninth annual Exploring The Arts Gala in Sept. 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala)
Enlarge this image
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 28: Tony Bennett performs at the ninth annual Exploring The Arts Gala in Sept. 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala)
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Tony Bennett On Piano Jazz

Tony Bennett On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/632750594/632767944" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Ever-popular song stylist Tony Bennett was McPartland's guest on Piano Jazz for the first time in 1990. Bennett vocalizes American popular songs like nobody else can. When he was starting out, a voice teacher, Miriam Speier, famous told him: "Don't imitate singers, imitate musicians." So, Bennett decided to emulate Art Tatum. He also credits his relaxed delivery to the inspiration of Mildred Bailey.

On this edition of Piano Jazz, Bennett sings "Stay as Sweet as You Are" and "Imagination." There's no need to guess who's playing the accompaniment.

Originally broadcasted Fall 1990.

SET LIST:

"Wait Till You See Her" (Hart, Rodgers)

"Stay as Sweet as You Are" (Gordon, Revel)

"Willow Creek" (McPartland)

"While We're Young" (Coots, Gillespie)

"Jazz Waltz For A Friend" (Wilder)

"Let There Be Love" (Rosnes)

"Portrait of Tony Bennett" (McPartland)

"Imagination" (Burke, Van Heusen)

"Watch What Happens" (Demy, Gimbel)

"Love Is Just Around the Corner" (Gensler, Robin)

"I've Grown Accustomed to Your Face" (Lerner, Loewe)

[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

Crosscurrents: Converging Jazz And Indian Classical Music

Watch

Bassist Dave Holland and tabla player Zakir Hussain perform as part of Crosscurrents at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America: Video Episodes And Shorts

Crosscurrents: Converging Jazz And Indian Classical Music

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Explore the influence of Indian music on the jazz and rock scenes of the '60s with tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, prolific bassist Dave Holland and their international ensemble, Crosscurrents.

At The Helm: Harold Mabern, Stalwart Accompanist, At 82

Listen

Harold Mabern Alan Nahigian/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Alan Nahigian/Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

At The Helm: Harold Mabern, Stalwart Accompanist, At 82

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Harold Mabern has been one of jazz's most consistent accompanists over the last 60 years. In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we explore some of that history with him.

At The Helm: Harold Mabern, Stalwart Accompanist, At 82

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/614517884/614520719" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Barbara Cook On Piano Jazz

Listen

Barbara Cook performs at the 2014 New York Festival of Song at Carnegie Hall on April 28, 2014 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Barbara Cook On Piano Jazz

This week's Piano Jazz from 1998 remembers lyric soprano Barbara Cook, a Broadway star, staple of the New York cabaret scene and favorite of audiences around the world.

Barbara Cook On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/614380119/614428595" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Harry 'Sweets' Edison On Piano Jazz

Listen

American jazz trumpeter Harry 'Sweets' Edison performs in 1991. David Redfern/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption David Redfern/Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Harry 'Sweets' Edison On Piano Jazz

On this episode of Piano Jazz from 1999, broadcast just months before Edison died, the legendary jazz trumpeter joins Marian McPartland for a few classics and an original.

Harry 'Sweets' Edison On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/612283249/612285662" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Virginia Mayhew On Piano Jazz

Listen
George Kopp/Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Virginia Mayhew On Piano Jazz

Saxophonist, composer and bandleader Virginia Mayhew joins forces with Marian McPartland to perform "All the Things You Are" and "Body and Soul" on this 1998 episode of Piano Jazz.

Virginia Mayhew On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/610083723/610086310" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jazz Giants Take The Stage At The NEA Jazz Masters Listening Party

Listen

Joanne Brackeen and Jason Moran at NPR's Studio One in Washington, D.C. Eric Lee/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Eric Lee/NPR

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Jazz Giants Take The Stage At The NEA Jazz Masters Listening Party

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Jason Moran sat down with the NEA Jazz Masters to talk about their careers and listen to music that played important roles in their lives.

Jazz Giants Take The Stage At The NEA Jazz Masters Listening Party

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/608093895/608239849" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Eliane Elias On Piano Jazz

Listen

This 1988 episode of Piano Jazz features Brazilian pianist, composer, and vocalist Eliane Elias. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Eliane Elias On Piano Jazz

Brazilian pianist, composer, and vocalist Eliane Elias is a renowned artist in her home country and in the American jazz scene. Hear her first Piano Jazz performance from 1988.

Eliane Elias On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/607421826/607450646" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Willie Pickens On Piano Jazz

Chicago jazz mainstay Willie Pickens died this past December at age 86. Revisit his performance with McPartland in this 1997 episode of Piano Jazz.

Willie Pickens On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/604342537/604343909" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top