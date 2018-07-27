Accessibility links
Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage Birds of Chicago make an electrifying second appearance on Mountain Stage thanks to charming lyrics and close-knit harmonies.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Birds Of Chicago Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Birds Of Chicago

Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage

Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/633064110/633069206" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Adam Harris

Chicago's J.T. Nero and Toronto's Allison Russell were both successful songwriters prior to discovering their undeniable chemistry. They combined their efforts to form Birds of Chicago in 2012, with their debut self-titled release garnering immediate praise.

Charmed by their lyrics and close-knit harmonies, tripled up here by accompanying guitarist and vocalist Anthony da Costa, Mountain Stage host Larry Groce couldn't wait to invite the duo back for a second appearance with songs from the duo's 2016, Joe Henry-produced record Real Midnight.

You'll hear Russell playing clarient during "Remember Wild Horses," coupled with acoustic guitar from Nero and the light, atmospheric electric tones provided by da Costa.

Birds of Chicago released an EP called American Flowers in November 2017, and they dedicate the heartfelt, epic title track that closes this set to influential Oklahoma songwriter Jimmy LaFave, a frequent and favorite guest of Mountain Stage.

In May 2018, the band released their newest effort Love In Wartime, co-produced by Nero and North Mississippi Allstars' Luther Dickinson. The band celebrated with a tour of Europe, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and the U.K. followed by a run of summer festivals. More tour dates are planned for the fall.

SET LIST:

"Super Lover"

"Remember Wild Horses"

"Barley"

"American Flowers"

[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Malcolm Holcombe On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Music

Malcolm Holcombe On Mountain Stage

Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Holcombe creates a beautifully rugged sound that you just can't fake.

Malcolm Holcombe On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630532959/630543199" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
M. Ward On Mountain Stage

Listen

M. Ward performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

M. Ward On Mountain Stage

The low-fi indie rock veteran sets the Mountain Stage ablaze.

M. Ward On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/615551105/615559911" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Weather Station On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tamara Lindeman Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Weather Station On Mountain Stage

Tamara Lindeman, a songwriter and singer from Toronto, Canada, is known for pairing her narrative songwriting skills with topical matters and subtle reflections of everyday life.

The Weather Station On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/610447326/610448641" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
James McMurtry On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

James McMurtry On Mountain Stage

Revered songwriter James McMurtry marks his 12th performance on Mountain Stage with his signature brand of astute, observational storytelling.

James McMurtry On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/608247257/608264312" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Desk

Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen to the 14-time Grammy-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter return to the Mountain Stage with his newest solo project.

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/593973679/593988834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top