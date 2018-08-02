Accessibility links
Stream The 2018 Pickathon This Weekend

Pickathon Festival celebrates 20 years this weekend on Aug. 2-5 at Pendarvis Farm outside Portland, Ore. For the eighth year in a row, Pickathon will broadcast select sets from each of the festival's six stages starting Friday, Aug. 3, 12pm PDT to Monday, Aug. 6, 7pm PDT

Visitors of Pickathon will enjoy a weekend of musical, artistic and culinary discovery, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Pacific Northwest. Musical artists include Built to Spill, Broken Social Scene, Phosphorescent, Shakey Graves and NPR Slingshot artists Hayley Heynderickx and Jamila Woods.

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

In his sixth appearance on Mountain Stage since 1996, Earle brings songs from 'So You Wannabe an Outlaw?' his latest collection of new material.

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Darlingside performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival

Newport Folk Festival

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Darlingside's dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Moses Sumney performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival

Newport Folk Festival

Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Moses Sumney, standing alone on a stage, along the harbor of Newport, delivered a palliative set that explored doubt, loneliness and self-care.

Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Fantastic Negrito, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Fantastic Negrito performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival

Newport Folk Festival

Fantastic Negrito, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Friday's incisive performance, rich with raging guitar and explosive organ, marked Fantastic Negrito's first appearance at Newport and his first in Rhode Island.

Fantastic Negrito, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Tuck & Patti, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Tuck & Patti at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival

Newport Folk Festival

Tuck & Patti, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

WFUV and Folk Alley

The jazz duo opened its set with "Heaven Right Here," one of the early '90s tunes that had Tuck and Patti on the charts and all over jazz radio.

Tuck & Patti, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Lucius, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Lucius at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

Lucius, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Lucius' fifth appearance at Newport saw the group outdo itself, with choreography, a tribute to Richard Swift and many, many friends.

Lucius, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage

Birds Of Chicago

Mountain Stage

Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage

Birds of Chicago make an electrifying second appearance on Mountain Stage thanks to charming lyrics and close-knit harmonies.

Birds Of Chicago On Mountain Stage

Malcolm Holcombe On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Music

Malcolm Holcombe On Mountain Stage

Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Holcombe creates a beautifully rugged sound that you just can't fake.

Malcolm Holcombe On Mountain Stage

