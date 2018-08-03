Jazz
Rachel Z On Piano Jazz
Pianist and composer Rachel Z grew up in Manhattan in a musical family. Her mother taught her classical voice and opera from a young age, but she found her own sound in the jazz and rock worlds. On the keys, she is lightning-quick and her percussive yet lyrical approach enhances her technique. In 2010, she formed a group called The Trio of Oz with her husband, Omar Hakim. On this 1999 Piano Jazz, Rachel Z performs her original "Gently Sleeps the Pear Tree." She and McPartland switch gears with "All the Things You Are."
Originally broadcasted Fall 1999.
SET LIST:
- "Gently Sleeps the Pear Tree" (Nicolazzo)
- "Artemisia" (Nicolazzo)
- "Footprints" (Shorter)
- "What's Your Story Morning Glory?" (Lawrence, Webster, Williams)
- "Autumn Leaves" (Kozma, Mercer, Prevert)
- "Bodhisattva" (Nicolazzo)
- "A Room of One's Own" (Nicolazzo)
- Free Piece (McPartland, Nicolazzo)
- "All The Things You Are" (Hammerstein, Kern)