Rachel Z On Piano Jazz

Pianist and composer Rachel Z grew up in Manhattan in a musical family. Her mother taught her classical voice and opera from a young age, but she found her own sound in the jazz and rock worlds. On the keys, she is lightning-quick and her percussive yet lyrical approach enhances her technique. In 2010, she formed a group called The Trio of Oz with her husband, Omar Hakim. On this 1999 Piano Jazz, Rachel Z performs her original "Gently Sleeps the Pear Tree." She and McPartland switch gears with "All the Things You Are."

Originally broadcasted Fall 1999.

SET LIST: