Russia's War in Ukraine live updates: More than 1.5 million flee Ukraine, creating Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since WWII

Russian forces have seized two of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants and are advancing on a third, about 75 miles north of the city of Mykolaiv, raising international concerns about nuclear safety. "A nuclear accident anywhere is really a nuclear accident everywhere," said one expert.

A third round of talks: Russia’s Defense Ministry announced limited cease-fires for humanitarian corridors for evacuation — but all the published routes lead to Belarus or Russia

Nuclear worries: Staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant — the largest nuclear power facility in Europe — are mostly cut off from communication channels and appear to be "operating under some level of duress," reports NPR's Leila Fadel from Lviv.

Ukraine at the U.N. court: Ukraine is asking for an emergency order to halt hostilities.

