War in Ukraine live updates: Biden to ban Russian oil imports; more than 2 million have fled Ukraine

The U.N. high commissioner for refugees predicts the number of people fleeing will double as the crisis unfolds. President Biden is set to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, which accounts for less than 10% of U.S. oil imports.

Here's what we're following today:

The U.S. to halt Russian oil imports: The ban was among the requests for assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video call with U.S. lawmakers over the weekend.

A sea of refugees: The vast majority of people leaving Ukraine — more than 1 million — have made their way to Poland.

A second Russian general reportedly killed: The Ukraine defense ministry says Russian army Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov was killed near Kharkiv.

