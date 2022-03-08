LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine live updates: Biden to ban Russian oil imports; more than 2 million have fled Ukraine

A woman sleeps with one arm around a sleeping baby, with another very small child sleeping at her legs
Louisa Gouliamaki
/
AFP via Getty Images
A woman walks children across the Ukrainian border at Medyka, Poland.

The U.N. high commissioner for refugees predicts the number of people fleeing will double as the crisis unfolds. President Biden is set to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, which accounts for less than 10% of U.S. oil imports.

Here's what we're following today:

The U.S. to halt Russian oil imports: The ban was among the requests for assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video call with U.S. lawmakers over the weekend.

A sea of refugees: The vast majority of people leaving Ukraine — more than 1 million — have made their way to Poland.

A second Russian general reportedly killed: The Ukraine defense ministry says Russian army Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov was killed near Kharkiv.