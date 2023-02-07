LIVE UPDATES

LIVE: Here's what Biden said in his 2023 State of the Union Address

Published February 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST

This page is no longer being updated. For the latest updates, head to NPR.org, check out the NPR app or tune into your local NPR member station.

President Biden's second State of the Union address — and his first before a divided Congress — described a country that has put the pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, political violence in the rearview mirror under his tenure.

Here's what we're following: