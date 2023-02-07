LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Here's what Biden said in his 2023 State of the Union Address
President Biden's second State of the Union address — and his first before a divided Congress — described a country that has put the pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, political violence in the rearview mirror under his tenure.
Here's what we're following:
- Biden made a pitch to blue-collar America in his speech, with a big focus on job growth.
- In a rebuttal from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Republicans focused on the culture wars, framing politics as a choice between "crazy or normal."