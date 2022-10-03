LIVE UPDATES

How abortion access and reproductive rights are playing out this election season

Published October 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
A group of protesters hold signs in support of reproductive freedom outside the Michigan State Capitol.
Jeff Kowalsky
/
AFP via Getty Images
Protesters gather outside the Michigan State Capitol, Sept. 7, 2022. Michigan's elections board rejected a voter initiative for the November ballot that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Echoes of the Dobbs decision

Leading up to the election, the NPR Network is sharing stories from communities across the country about abortion access and reproductive rights.

Stay in touch

As the impact of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization continues to unfold, it’s important to know how it affects people all around the country.

Right now, reporters across the NPR Network are providing careful reporting, analysis and insight about reproductive rights and many, many other issues. Can you make a contribution to support their work?

Visualization

Map: Abortion access across the United States

Link Copied

By Wynne Davis

Haidee Chu

Sarah Knight

Carmel Wroth

Kristin Gourlay

Katie Daugert

Posted 1664553040390

Loading...

A state-by-state look at abortion laws
Map: Abortion laws around the world