LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Canadian wildfires choke U.S. cities with the world's worst air quality
This page is no longer being updated. Find the latest on NPR.org.
Air quality across the Eastern U.S. plummeted on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires stretched from New York to South Carolina. Flights were halted at New York's LaGuardia Airport due to poor visibility.
Here's what we're following:
- Health risks: With this much smoke, experts say your indoor spaces, pets and health can all be at risk.
- Canada's wildfires: The country is battling over 400 blazes, with more than half still categorized as out of control.
- When will it end?: This round of haze is likely at its peak, but, thanks to climate change, you can expect more massive wildfires this summer.