Live updates: Biden wants the federal government to fund Baltimore bridge repairs
Editor's note: This page is no longer being updated. Follow the latest at npr.org and wypr.org.
Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after a nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship, the Dali, crashed into it, sending people into the water in what authorities are calling a "developing mass casualty event." Here's what we're following:
- Officials say eight construction workers were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Two people have been rescued, one of them seriously injured.
- The Dali, which was traveling from Baltimore to Sri Lanka, had issued a "mayday" warning before the collision, which helped authorities reduce traffic on the bridge.
- The 1.6-mile Key Bridge is a vital transit route for both Maryland commuters and drivers traversing the East Coast. It also has a rich and patriotic history.
- Ship traffic is suspended in the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest shipping hubs in the country. At least six high-capacity commercial vessels are essentially trapped inside the harbor.
- Authorities say the search and rescue mission is their sole focus and will continue until divers determine they have reached the "non-survivability point."
Gov. Moore says the situation is still an 'active search and rescue mission'
During an afternoon news conference, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters the Baltimore bridge situation is still an “active search and rescue mission" as six people remain missing.
Moore said he spoke to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris following the bridge collapse, and the two voiced their “full-throated” support.
The governor added that air, land and sea resources are being deployed to Baltimore to assist in the search and rescue efforts.
“There is not a single resource that we will hold off on deploying,” Moore said.
“This will not be short, there’s going to be a long road,” he added. “There's going to be a long road, not just as we go from search and rescue. There will be a long road as we talk about what does the future of this region, the future of the area looked like.“
‘Search and rescue is still underway,’ NTSB chair says
"What I can tell you is, a search and rescue is still underway," National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a mid-afternoon update from the shore near Baltimore’s harbor.
Investigators are also working to verify how many crew members were on board the Dali container ship, and what their status is, Homendy said.
In an incident that has brought a large number of state, local and federal agencies to bear, Homendy laid out who’s doing what.
The NTSB is leading the investigation into the bridge collapse, she said, while the Coast Guard is leading the search and rescue effort. And for now, she said, her teams are staying away from the ship to give the search operation room.
A main priority, she said, will be to acquire the ship’s recorders, which could provide more insights into the catastrophic collision.
NTSB has 24 people on site, including her, Homendy said. She added that her counterparts in Singapore, where the Dali is flagged, are also sending people to Baltimore to help with the inquiry.
Shippers are scrambling to reroute cargo
Some $80 billion worth of cargo passes through the Port of Baltimore each year. With the port’s shipping channel closed indefinitely by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge, shippers are scrambling to find alternate routes.
Some vessels have already been diverted to Norfolk, Va., said Margie Shapiro, who runs a century-old freight handling business in Baltimore. Other traffic could be rerouted through New York or Philadelphia.
Cargo already at the port will have to travel overland, but truck traffic will also be snarled by the loss of the bridge, which severed an important interstate highway.
“The whole ecosystem is going to be a little bit off,” Shapiro said. “Removing the Port of Baltimore from the equation just changes the whole chemistry. And we’ve lived that before with the Suez Canal disruption. When the ecosystem gets messy, things get messy. Freight rates go up. The world gets a little bit chaotic.”
Cargo traffic through the Suez Canal has been curtailed due to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen, while shipping through the Panama Canal has been limited by drought.
“We never get a break,” Shapiro said. She's been hearing from many of her clients, concerned about delayed deliveries and higher expenses.
She's heard an unofficial estimate that it could take two months to clear the shipping channel so cargo vessels can resume sailing.
President Biden also stressed the importance of reopening the port as quickly as possible.
“Fifteen thousand jobs depend on that port, and we're going to do everything we can to protect those jobs and help those workers," Biden said.
In the meantime, shipping companies are expected to declare a force majeure, invoking a clause in their contracts that allows them to drop Baltimore-bound cargo in other ports, leaving the recipient to bear the cost of additional transportation.
Baltimore's mayor says the state is in touch with construction workers' families
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who has been at the scene of the bridge collapse all morning, told NPR's Morning Edition that the focus remains on trying to save lives "until it's no longer a search and rescue mission."
Scott said crews are still looking for the six construction workers known to be in the water.
They were "simply just working, providing for their families, trying to make transit for other folks in Baltimore and Maryland better," he said.
He said Maryland officials are in contact with the families of those unaccounted for, and "will continue to lift them up and support them in every way."
Scott said authorities do not believe there was anyone driving on the bridge as it collapsed, though that could change.
He credited transit personnel with shutting down traffic in both directions after the ship put out its mayday call, saying they are "heroes for doing that."
Scott himself had just gotten off the phone with President Biden, and has been talking to members of the administration all day. He reiterated that Baltimore is getting strong support from local, state and federal agencies and is confident that will continue.
"We're going to continue to do the work," he said. "Anything that we need, we will ask for for sure."
Listen to his conversation with Morning Edition's Leila Fadel.
Biden wants federal government to pay 'entire cost' of rebuilding bridge: 'We're not leaving until this job gets done'
In an address from the White House about the bridge collapse in Baltimore, President Biden said he intends for the federal government to “pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge. And I expect the Congress to support my effort.”
He vowed, “We're not leaving until this job gets done.”
“This is going to take some time,” he said, “the people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt.”
He said prayers are with the families waiting to hear about their loved ones who are still unaccounted for.
He said every indication so far is that the event was an accident and not intentional.
Biden said ship traffic in the Port of Baltimore has been suspended until the channel is cleared. He noted that it is one of the largest shipping hubs in the U.S.
“We're gonna get it up and running again as soon as possible. Fifteen thousand jobs depend on that port, and we're gonna do everything we can to protect those jobs and help those workers,” Biden said.
Asked if the company that owned the ship should be held responsible, but he said, “That could be, but we’re not going to wait for that to happen. We’re going to pay for it to get the bridge rebuilt and open.”
He said he plans to go to Baltimore “as quickly as I can.” Biden is scheduled to fly with Vice President Harris to North Carolina this afternoon.
The White House says Biden spoke with the following federal, state and local officials:
- Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Department of Transportation
- Governor Wes Moore (MD)
- Senator Ben Cardin (MD)
- Senator Chris Van Hollen (MD)
- Congressman Kweisi Mfume (MD-07)
- Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore, MD
- Johnny Olszewski, Executive of Baltimore County, MD
'It could've happened to us:' A Baltimore couple discuss losing a landmark bridge near their home
Miamonique and Travis Brooks of Baltimore were stunned when they heard the news of the bridge collapse.
They told NPR's Laurel Wamsley in Dundalk that they used to drive over the Francis Scott Key Bridge to get to work every day until they moved downtown several months ago — and they just happened to take that route again yesterday.
"It's crazy, we were just on that bridge," said Travis. "It could've happened to us."
Miamonique called the experience "an eye-opener to appreciate life." She said it was bittersweet, knowing that she and her husband are safe but that others are not.
"It's very sad to hear of tragedy," she added. "But as far as for my husband and I, it's just a blessing that we are here today and it just showed us that we have purpose."
The couple ended up back at the site of the bridge on Tuesday morning on their way to work. Miamonique said they tried to take a route that would be out of the way, "but we got right in the way because of the trucks." She said a drive that would normally take no more than 20 minutes stretched into nearly an hour.
They also stopped to take pictures for her family back in Georgia, who had checked in on them earlier.
"It is London Bridge falling down, just in Baltimore," said Miamonique, marveling at the crumpled structure. "'Cause it's so long — well, it was — and now it doesn't look like that anymore."
She said the bridge was not only a beautiful sight and a Baltimore landmark, but also a critical route for trucks that can't fit through highway tunnels closer to downtown. For people who live in their area outside of the city, Miamonique said, the "shorter route won't be shorter anymore."
"That's gonna be wicked," she said of the traffic. "Because that bridge is literally the only way out if you have to come over to this area."
President Biden to speak about the Key Bridge collapse
President Biden was briefed earlier Tuesday about the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The White House said he would speak about what looks to be a tragic accident before departing for a trip to North Carolina.
Track the Dali’s path to calamity; at least 6 large ships are trapped in harbor
The stunning collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md., severed an important highway — and draped a ribbon of steel and concrete across a vital waterway used by freight and civilian craft.
The container ship Dali had been escorted from its docking and out toward the large bridge by two tugboats, the Eric McAllister and the Bridget McAllister, according to a re-creation of its path from the Vessel Finder marine tracking website.
Transponder data shows the Dali quickly speeding up as the two tugboats leave it, eventually reaching 8.8 knots on a southeast bearing of around 140 degrees. It slows slightly as it nears the bridge — but the ship also veers some 15 degrees further south — sending it into a large support column in the Patapsco River.
The two tugboats then rush back toward the stricken ship. A Coast Guard craft arrives shortly after, as emergency and rescue vessels flock to the scene.
The bridge is now blocking the harbor’s entrance, and at least six high-capacity commercial vessels are essentially trapped, according to live data from Vessel Finder.
The vessels include the cargo ships Balsa 94 and Saimaagracht; the bulk carriers Klara Oldendorff; Jy River; and Phatra Naree; and the vehicle carrier Carmen.
Three large inactive naval auxiliary ships are also in the harbor, along with dozens of passenger, charter and pleasure craft that use moorages in the Inner Harbor area.
The busy Port of Baltimore is suspending vessel traffic until further notice
Vessel traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore is suspended until further notice, port officials announced late Tuesday morning.
"This does not mean the Port of Baltimore is closed," they wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Trucks are being processed within our marine terminals."
They added that they do not know how long the suspension will last, but will provide an update as soon as that is determined.
"Until then please keep those involved in your prayers," they added.
The port is the deepest harbor in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, with five public and 12 private terminals. It's also within an overnight drive of one-third of the nation's population, according to the state.
And it ranks 9th in the nation for both total dollar value and tonnage of international cargo.
It collectively handled more than 847,000 autos and light trucks in 2023, the most of any U.S. port for the 13th consecutive year. It also ranked first in the nation last year in handling automobiles, light trucks, farm and construction machinery and imported sugar and gypsum.
The Port of Baltimore generates about 15,300 direct jobs, with another nearly 140,000 linked to port activities, per the state.
And it continues to set records: Gov. Wes Moore announced just last month that the port handled a record 52.3 million tons of foreign cargo, worth $80 billion, in 2023.
In other words, the suspension of this busy Baltimore port is likely to have ripple effects far beyond the city.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the bridge collapse. It announced on X, formerly Twitter, that it is launching a "go team" and will hold a press briefing later Tuesday.
The NTSB website says a go team consists of "technical experts needed to solve complex transportation safety problems." When on duty, they must be reachable 24 hours a day.
"Most Go Team members do not have a suitcase pre-packed because there's no way of knowing whether the accident scene will be in Florida or Alaska, but they do have tools of their trade and necessary safety equipment such as hard hats, goggles, steel toed shoes," it added.
Ship’s mayday signal allowed officials to stop many vehicles before bridge collapse
Video footage moments before the collapse shows cars and trucks traveling over the bridge — but traffic seems to halt roughly 30 seconds before a large pillar gives way, triggering the structure’s rapid failure.
The crew of the Dali container ship alerted authorities that it was losing power, officials said in an update late Tuesday morning.
“We're thankful that between the mayday and the collapse that we had officials who were able to begin to stop the flow of traffic, so more cars were not up on the bridge,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters, adding that the intervention saved lives.
It was “shocking and heartbreaking” to learn the Key Bridge had collapsed, the governor said.
Moore also said no structural problems had been reported in the span: “In fact, the bridge was actually fully up to code.”
As bad as the catastrophe was, it could have been even worse — if the ship had hit the bridge at morning rush hour, for instance.
“Roughly about 35,000 people a day” use the bridge, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said.
There have been reports that vehicles fell into the water when the bridge gave way — and it's possible that those belonged to the eight-person construction crew.
When Wiedefeld was asked if searchers think any people might be in a vehicle in the water, he replied, "No, we do not believe so."
Authorities are still searching for six people, likely all construction workers
Authorities said at a mid-morning briefing that search and rescue operations remain underway, with six people still unaccounted for.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said an eight-person construction crew had been working on the bridge, but stressed that there were no structural issues and that they were "basically repairing potholes."
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also said at the briefing that the bridge was "fully up to code."
As of around 10 a.m. ET, the number of people rescued remains at two, one of whom is hospitalized.
"Response teams are doing everything in our power to rescue and recover the victims of this collapse literally as we speak," Moore said.
Authorities did not provide a timeline but stressed that their sole priority is search and rescue at the moment and that state and federal agencies are working together to get resources where they're needed.
U.S. Sen Chris Van Hollen, D-M.D., spoke about how the federal government is supporting the state, from the Coast Guard to the Army Corps of Engineers.
William J. DelBagno, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, said the FBI is contributing crisis response resources, victims services and underwater search evidence recovery teams. He said the agency will provide resources as long as necessary and help take the investigation "to its logical conclusion."
He also emphasized that "there is no specific or credible information to suggest that there are ties to terrorism in this incident."
Officials are asking the public to be patient as more information becomes available and to keep those affected in their thoughts.
The Key Bridge has a rich and patriotic history
The Key Bridge isn't just a vital transportation route. It also has a special historical significance.
The structure itself was built between 1972 and 1977, opening to the public on March 23 of that year.
But its history goes much deeper than that, according to the state. Scholars believe it stood within 100 yards of the site where its namesake, Francis Scott Key, witnessed the failed British bombardment of Fort McHenry in September 1814.
The bombardment was a key turning point in the War of 1812, forcing the British to abandon the land assault on the crucial port city of Baltimore. The two sides reached a peace agreement later that year.
In short: British warships fired thousands of exploding mortar shells, cannonballs and rockets at the fort for more than a full day, but inflicted only minor damage because it was so heavily fortified. The Americans raised their garrison flag the next morning.
Key, an American lawyer, watched the battle from the British warship he had boarded to negotiate the release of a detained American civilian. The awe he felt at seeing the flag rise the next morning inspired him to write "Defense of Fort McHenry," which was renamed "The Star-Spangled Banner" and became the U.S. national anthem in 1931.
The Key Bridge is vital for Maryland drivers and anyone traversing the East Coast
Loading...
The Key Bridge is a vital transportation route, not just for Baltimore-area commuters but anyone driving up or down the Eastern Seaboard.
The four-lane, 1.6-mile bridge sees a traffic volume of some 11.3 million vehicles each year, according to state data.
It's the outermost of only three interstate crossings of the Baltimore Harbor into downtown Baltimore, and the only one that's a bridge. The other two are tunnels.
Matt Bush of member station WYPR told Morning Edition that it's heavily trafficked by Maryland residents and anyone who drives along the East Coast, particularly between New York and Washington, D.C.
"This is one of three ways to get through Baltimore on the interstate, and this is the one that's furthest away from downtown, so many people trying to avoid downtown traffic end up using this," he explained.
Bush said he was not aware of any recent safety concerns involving the bridge, adding that the most recent debate about it was over an increase in toll prices.
In the wake of its collapse, the Maryland Transportation Authority is asking commuters to avoid the southeast corridor of I-695, colloquially called the Baltimore Beltway. Drivers should use the I-95 or I-895 tunnels to cross the harbor instead and prepare for delays.
Further complicating some drivers' morning commutes, vehicles transporting hazardous materials (including propane over 10 pounds) are prohibited in those tunnels. They should use the western section of I-695 around the tunnels, authorities say.
A team of construction workers was on the bridge
Search and rescue teams were working early Tuesday to find anyone who was on the Francis Scott Key Bridge — and that includes a crew of construction workers who were working on the structure, says Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J Wiedefeld.
“They were basically doing some concrete deck repair,” Wiedefeld said.
When asked how large the work team was, the transportation head said that on such projects, “other workers show up sometimes. So that’s what we’re investigating.”
It’s too early to know precisely how many people in total were on the bridge when its central steel structure gave way, Wiedefeld said.
The water is approximately 50 feet deep in the area beneath the bridge, he said. Wiedefeld also said that officials have set up a facility where family members who believe they’ve lost a loved one in the bridge collapse can come for information and counseling.
Catastrophic bridge collapse was caught on video
The moment that the Dali container ship struck a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge — causing a large portion of the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River — was caught on video.
After the collapse, rescue crews at the scene began trying to reach anyone who was on the bridge at the time, from vehicles that were caught on the bridge’s roadway to construction workers who were doing repairs to the bridge’s concrete deck.
Officials say it’s too early to know how many people were on the bridge.
The ship management company says all crew members are accounted for
The company that manages the ship says all of its crew members are accounted for, and there are no injuries or pollution resulting from the crash.
Synergy Marine Group said in a statement that the Dali collided with one of the Key Bridge pillars around 1:30 a.m. ET "whilst under pilotage with two pilots onboard."
It said there were 22 crew members on board, "all Indian." The ship was heading from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.
"Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the ‘DALI’ has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service," it added. "The US Coast Guard and local officials have been notified, and the owners and managers are fully cooperating with Federal and State government agencies under an approved plan."
The vessel is managed by Synergy but owned by a different company, Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd.
Maryland's governor has declared a state of emergency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency over the bridge collapse, he announced on the platform X early Tuesday.
"We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration," he wrote.
Moore said his office is in communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and will remain in close contact with the various local, state and federal entities "that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy."
Moore visited the area himself later in the morning.
Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration announced flight restrictions around the area of the bridge on Tuesday morning, with a radius of five nautical miles and up to 2,000 feet above mean sea level.
"Do not interfere with rescue operations," it wrote on X. "If you fly, emergency response operations cannot."
Sun rises to show bridge wreckage is strewn across the river
Images from the scene Tuesday morning along the interstate’s path on land show segments of the bridge leading up from the highway and jutting into the open sky. A central portion of the bridge was snapped off at the points on either side where steel support beams once spanned the waterway.
Aerial photos show those beams are now part of a tangle of metal stretching across the water — and heaped onto the container ship’s prow.
Baltimore's mayor says the focus should be on the people, not the bridge
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the bridge collapse an "unthinkable tragedy," comparing it to something out of an action movie.
At Tuesday morning's press conference, he urged people to pray for everyone impacted, from the people "we have to try to find and save" to family members and first responders.
"We're going to continue to work in partnership with every part of government to do everything that we can to get us to the other side of this tragedy," he said.
When asked about plans for rebuilding the Key Bridge, Scott said that's not the priority right now.
"There will be time to discuss the bridge and how to get the bridge back up," he said. "But right now there are people in the water, and that's the only thing we should be worried about."
Darkness, tides and cold temperatures complicate the search and rescue mission
Authorities said at sunrise Tuesday that a search and rescue mission will continue for at least the next eight to 12 hours.
But there are some complicating factors, as Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace explained.
"We're battling darkness," he said before 7 a.m. "It's quite possible we may have somebody there that we've not seen yet."
Even in daylight, he said the water of the Patapsco River is "current-influenced," and the incoming tide adds an additional challenge.
"We can certainly dive in these conditions, but we have to take a lot of factors into play," he said, including that people may have been in the water for a significant time.
The water temperature in the area is 48.2 degrees just before 8 a.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That's slightly warmer than the current air temperature of almost 42 degrees.
The Weather Channel forecasts a high of 58 degrees in Baltimore today, with partly cloudy skies in the morning to become overcast in the afternoon. The National Weather Service has a coastal flood advisory in place for the Baltimore area until 5 p.m., warning of "tides two and a half to three feet above normal."
The sun will set at 7:25 p.m.
Wallace stressed there is no set end time for the search and rescue mission yet.
"We're going to rely on the experts, which are our dive masters that are here, our dive team, to tell us when they believe we've reached that non-survivability point," he said.
Authorities are in touch with the ship and investigating a possible fuel spill
Authorities also spoke at the briefing about the Dali, the ship responsible for the collision and collapse.
Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said search and rescue crews must examine the ship's deck but need to complete a damage assessment before they can board.
He said the ship's crew remains on board and has been communicating with authorities via the Coast Guard. The rescue operation has not interacted directly with the pilot, he added.
It is not known whether any crew members are among those in the water.
Authorities from multiple agencies are also working to determine whether there is an active fuel spill from the vessel, now that the sun is up. Wallace said there have been reported diesel odors, but no confirmation yet.
While the exact details of the collision remain unclear, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at the briefing that law enforcement's early investigations show "absolutely no indication this was done on purpose."
Two people have been rescued from the water so far
Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said emergency responders removed two individuals from the water after the bridge collapsed.
Speaking to reporters early Tuesday morning, he said the first 911 calls about the bridge collapsing came around 1:40 a.m., and the first responders on the scene arrived some 10 minutes later.
"Our first unit arrived on scene and reported a complete collapse of the Key Bridge," he recounted. "We were also given information at that time that there were likely multiple people on the bridge at the time of the collapse and that, as a result, multiple people were in the water."
He said responders were able to remove two people from the water. One individual refused service and transport: "Essentially, that person was not injured."
The other was transported to a local trauma center in "very serious condition," Wallace said.
He said authorities don't have information on the ages and genders of those two individuals, or whether they should be included among the seven people in the water that the search and rescue mission is looking for. He said the second patient is injured severely enough that law enforcement has not been able to debrief them.
A reporter asked whether as many as 20 people could be unaccounted for. Wallace said authorities believe the number is at least seven, but didn't rule out the possibility of more.
A search and rescue mission is underway for 'upwards of seven individuals'
Maryland authorities said at a Tuesday morning briefing that a search-and-rescue mission is underway and will remain active for "some time" once the sun comes up.
Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said authorities believe they are looking for "upwards of several individuals," but stressed that the incident involves a "very large footprint" and information is subject to change.
He said state and local law enforcement agencies and first responders are on the scene to search the surface of the Patapsco River, as well as the deck of the ship and underwater.
"Over the next eight to 12 hours you can expect to continue to see our air and maritime assets functioning out on the water and in the air above," he said.
That effort involves various types of sonar, unmanned aerial vehicles and — throughout the night — infrared technology.
Wallace said that sonar has detected the presence of vehicles submerged in the water, but did not specify how many. It is unclear how many cars were on the bridge when it collapsed shortly before 2 a.m.
A container ship hit a Baltimore bridge, sending parts and people into the water
A part of a Baltimore bridge serving as both an essential highway artery and a hub for shipping along the East Coast collapsed early Tuesday morning after a container ship crashed into it, sending people into the water.
The collision spurred a large search-and-rescue operation, and it was unclear how many people were in the Patapsco River. However, Kevin Cartwright, the Baltimore City Fire Department's director of communications, told NPR that seven people had fallen into the river and were being searched for. He called the collision and collapse a "developing mass casualty event," The Associated Press reported.
Emergency personnel have been dispatched to the scene, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott added.
The ship that collided with the bridge was the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship, U.S. Coast Guard public information officer Matthew West told NPR. The Singapore-flagged ship left Baltimore at 1 a.m. and was heading to Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to MarineTraffic, a marine data platform.
Traffic was closed in both lanes after the collision and before the collapse, the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.
The bridge is part of I-695, an arterial of Interstate 95, a major route running north-south along the Eastern seaboard of the U.S.
The 1.6-mile long bridge, named for the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," opened in 1977 and is located about 45 miles northeast of Washington, D.C.