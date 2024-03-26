Live updates: Biden wants the federal government to fund Baltimore bridge repairs

Laurel Wamsley / NPR Miamonique Brooks, age 38, and Travis Brooks, age 36, both of Baltimore, spoke to NPR near the site of the bridge collapse in Dundalk, Maryland.

Miamonique and Travis Brooks of Baltimore were stunned when they heard the news of the bridge collapse.

They told NPR's Laurel Wamsley in Dundalk that they used to drive over the Francis Scott Key Bridge to get to work every day until they moved downtown several months ago — and they just happened to take that route again yesterday.

"It's crazy, we were just on that bridge," said Travis. "It could've happened to us."

Miamonique called the experience "an eye-opener to appreciate life." She said it was bittersweet, knowing that she and her husband are safe but that others are not.

"It's very sad to hear of tragedy," she added. "But as far as for my husband and I, it's just a blessing that we are here today and it just showed us that we have purpose."

The couple ended up back at the site of the bridge on Tuesday morning on their way to work. Miamonique said they tried to take a route that would be out of the way, "but we got right in the way because of the trucks." She said a drive that would normally take no more than 20 minutes stretched into nearly an hour.

They also stopped to take pictures for her family back in Georgia, who had checked in on them earlier.

"It is London Bridge falling down, just in Baltimore," said Miamonique, marveling at the crumpled structure. "'Cause it's so long — well, it was — and now it doesn't look like that anymore."

She said the bridge was not only a beautiful sight and a Baltimore landmark, but also a critical route for trucks that can't fit through highway tunnels closer to downtown. For people who live in their area outside of the city, Miamonique said, the "shorter route won't be shorter anymore."

"That's gonna be wicked," she said of the traffic. "Because that bridge is literally the only way out if you have to come over to this area."