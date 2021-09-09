Start Your Day Here: Biden Reboots COVID Efforts, Vaping Industry Awaits FDA Ruling And More

Good morning,

Biden's COVID-19 plan: The president plans to lay out a refreshed approach to combatting the surging delta variant. Here's what to expect.

Major vaping decision: The FDA is expected to make an announcement that could limit or altogether block the sale of millions of e-cigarette products.

Theranos trial: Prosecutors called the onetime Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes a liar and a cheat in their opening statement. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's court proceedings.

