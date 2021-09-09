Start Your Day Here: Biden Reboots COVID Efforts, Vaping Industry Awaits FDA Ruling And More

Students walk into Schoolcraft Elementary School in Schoolcraft, Mich., next to a table of masks.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Face masks sit on a table outside of Schoolcraft Elementary for students and parents to wear when entering the building on the first day of school on Aug. 30 in Schoolcraft, Mich. The Biden administration is announcing the next phase of its plan to combat the delta variant today.

Biden's COVID-19 plan: The president plans to lay out a refreshed approach to combatting the surging delta variant. Here's what to expect.

Major vaping decision: The FDA is expected to make an announcement that could limit or altogether block the sale of millions of e-cigarette products.

Theranos trial: Prosecutors called the onetime Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes a liar and a cheat in their opening statement. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's court proceedings.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Nell Clark, Rachel Treisman and Manuela López Restrepo)