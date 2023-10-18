LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel and Egypt agree to let aid into Gaza
In a visit to Israel, President Biden pledged to support the U.S. ally as it prepares a major attack on Gaza.
Here's what we're following:
- The trip came hours after a catastrophic blast at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which sparked outrage across the Middle East. Both Biden and the U.S. National Security Council said they have evidence that Israel was not responsible for the blast.
- In a speech concluding his visit, Biden expressed outrage at the attacks by Hamas but urged Israel not to be "consumed by rage" and advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict.
- At Biden's urging, Israel and Egypt separately agreed to allow some aid into Gaza and the U.S. announced $100 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
Correction (Oct. 18, 2023): An earlier version of this update mistakenly said President Biden and the U.S. National Security Council said they had evidence that Israel was responsible for the blast at the hospital. In fact, they had evidence that Israel was not responsible for the blast.
Biden to address nation on Thursday night on the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine
President Biden plans to give an Oval Office address on the Hamas attacks in Israel and Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, the White House said.
The announcement came as Biden flew back from Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet. Biden also spoke by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi from Air Force One and was to speak with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Biden says Egypt will allow some humanitarian aid through its border with Gaza
President Biden told reporters on Air Force One Wednesday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has agreed to open up the Rafah gate on its border with Gaza to allow up to 20 trucks of humanitarian aid through.
Biden spoke to Sissi on the phone from the plane as he flew back to Washington from a meeting with Israeli President Netanyahu.
“If Hamas confiscates them or doesn’t let it get through … then it’s going to end,” Biden told reporters.
Biden told reporters that a key goal for his trip had been to get aid into Gaza as well as passage out for Americans wanting to leave — something he said he hopes will happen.
The movements of aid will be coordinated by David Satterfield, Biden’s special envoy for humanitarian issues in the Middle East.
“They're going to patch the roads, they have to fill in potholes to get these trucks through. And that's gonna occur,” Biden said, noting it might take until Friday for the shipments to begin.
He said he spoke with Sissi for about half an hour and described the negotiations as “very blunt,” saying the Egyptian president “deserves some real credit.”
Biden said the first movement would be a small portion of the aid amassed at the border. The United Nations will distribute the material in Gaza, he said.
Here's the available evidence of what happened at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza
Video and photographic evidence, along with eyewitness accounts, are providing some clues about Tuesday's massive explosion at Gaza's Al Ahli Arab Hospital, which Palestinian officials say killed hundreds.
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike for the blast, a charge the Israel Defense Forces have vigorously denied. Israel says that a rocket, launched by a Palestinian militant group called Islamic Jihad, exploded in mid-air and fell on the hospital grounds. The U.S. believes Israel is not to blame, based on analysis of "overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information," a National Security Council spokesperson said Wednesday.
A new tally shows the impact the Israel-Hamas conflict has had on homes
Palestinian officials have put out new numbers about the impact the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has had on the homes of civilians.
- 4,821 residential buildings destroyed
- 121,000 housing units partially damaged
- 12,845 residential housing units destroyed
- 9,055 uninhabitable units
The Palestinian Authority called for a 'strike' and protests in the West Bank after Gaza hospital blast
Palestinian officials announced a day of strike on Wednesday in the West Bank to protest an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people a day earlier. Many stores and businesses were closed Wednesday in the West Bank as part of this demonstration.
After the tragedy, Israel and Palestinians accused each other of being behind the blast.
In many neighborhoods in the West Bank, including Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron, Palestinians took to the streets in demonstrations, waving flags and chanting. Others clashed with Israeli security forces there.
Protests in response to the tragedy at the Gaza hospital continue elsewhere in the Middle East, with demonstrations breaking out in Jordan and Lebanon in the hours after news of the blast broke.
Americans strongly support Israel, but there are generational and racial divides
Two-thirds of Americans say the United States should publicly support Israel in the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, but there are wide generational and racial divides on the question.
As of last week, more Americans — but not a majority — think Israel's response has been appropriate, though an overwhelming number of respondents are worried the war will spill over into a broader regional conflict.
Seven in 10 Americans said they are paying close attention to the war. And, even though most agree that the U.S. should publicly support Israel, President Biden — who has voiced strong public support for the Jewish nation — is not benefiting politically.
Overall, 65% said the U.S. should support Israel publicly. That was true of big majorities of both parties — 77% of Republicans and 69% of Democrats.
Notably, independents were less likely to believe this — 54% thought the U.S. should publicly support Israel, but a third said the U.S. shouldn't say or do anything.
But there are huge age and racial gaps — 78% of those 45 and older think the U.S. should take a publicly pro-Israel stance, but just 48% of those under 45 said so.
This is particularly true of the youngest Americans eligible to vote — just 48% of Gen Z/millennials said the U.S. should publicly voice support, as compared to 63% of Gen X, 83% of baby boomers and 86% of the Silent/Greatest generation.
Along racial lines, just 51% of nonwhites said the U.S. should take such a public stance supporting Israel, while 72% of whites thought it should.
How to help humanitarian efforts in Israel and Gaza (and avoid scams)
As the world watches the war between Israel and Hamas, many people may be looking to support humanitarian efforts on the ground.
Social media is awash with misinformation about the Israel-Hamas conflict, so it's especially important to verify that your money is going to organizations that are legitimate as well as effective.
The Federal Trade Commission recommends searching charities' names alongside "complaint," "review," "rating" and "scam" to see if any red flags come up. Another red flag would be if the charity's website doesn't have detailed information about its mission and programs, or if you don't get a receipt after donating.
You can also run a search on one of several websites that review charities' track records, like CharityWatch and Charity Navigator. Some also compile lists of highly rated charities responding to specific crises.
To maximize the impact of your donation, prioritize giving to organizations that already have a presence on the ground and will stay involved in the long term, experts told NPR.
➡️ Click here for a list of some of the groups providing aid on the ground.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives in Tel Aviv in a show of solidarity
New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul touched down in Tel Aviv this evening, local time. She announced her intentions to visit Israel earlier this week.
"New York and Israel share a special bond, and I’m proud to be here to show our solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s abhorrent acts of terror," she said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
I've just touched down in Tel Aviv.
New York and Israel share a special bond, and I'm proud to be here to show our solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas's abhorrent acts of terror.
New York has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Hochul has consistently expressed strong support for Israelfollowing the attacks by Hamas that set off this latest, bloody conflict in the Middle East.
Ahead of her trip, Hochul told reporters her goal was to visit survivors and families.
“It's important to bear witness and hear firsthand from survivors from this barbaric attack from Hamas and try to comfort the families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones," she said.
For security reasons, her office was not planning to disclose a full itinerary ahead of time.
U.S. announces $100 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians
President Biden announced that the U.S. will send $100 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
The money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected people, Biden said in a post on X.
"We will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups," he added.
The White House says the U.S. provides assistance through "trusted partners" including U.N. agencies and international NGOs. The money will go toward clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care and other essential needs, it added.
It stressed that civilians are "not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas' horrific terrorism," and called on assistance to urgently reach those in need.
"We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter," the White House said.
The German chancellor has condemned a firebomb attack on a Berlin synagogue
BERLIN — Masked suspects firebombed a Berlin synagogue early Wednesday morning, the latest in a string of antisemitic incidents in the city.
Assailants threw two Molotov cocktails toward Kahal Adass Jisroel at 3:45 a.m. The synagogue in Berlin’s Mitte neighborhood was not harmed and nobody was injured.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attacks during a trip to Egypt to discuss the mounting conflict between Israel and Hamas.
"We will never accept when attacks are carried out against Jewish institutions,” Scholz said Wednesday.
He vowed to protect Germany's Jewish citizens.
Berlin police said they have not apprehended the suspects but arrested a 30-year-old who drove by the scene of the crime on a scooter before throwing it aside and running toward the building. He resisted arrest and “shouted inflammatory and anti-Israel slogans,” while being detained.
Police confirmed the attack was a hate crime.
Berlin residents stood outside the cordoned-off building Wednesday afternoon to show their solidarity with the Jewish community.
“For me, as a native Berliner, it’s so important that Berlin stands for tolerance,” said Claudia Luceus, holding a sign that read “never again” in German.
Tensions for both Jews and Muslims in Berlin have been on the rise since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, including images that circulated on social media showing Stars of David scrawled on buildings where Jewish residents reside.
“My grandfather went through the Holocaust, and when I was a kid I always thought that it’s something of the past,” said Schlomo Rottman, a rabbinical student at the synagogue. “Now I see that history could repeat itself again, unfortunately.”
What a U.S. rabbi and imam are telling their communities — and each other
The conflict in Israel and Gaza has brought grief and pain to many Jews and Muslims in the U.S. All Things Considered invited a rabbi and an imam to share how they are counseling their congregations here in the States.
Imam Mohamed Herbert is a resident scholar of the Islamic Center of Johnson County, Kan. Sharon Brous is senior rabbi and founder of IKAR, a Jewish congregation in Los Angeles.
On how they're guiding their congregations:
Imam Herbert: For our sermon [on Friday], what we've prepared is kind of a reflection piece, taking an opportunity to reflect on our lives internally and then to think about how it is that we will respond externally, right? Faith without action is absolutely useless, and action without faith is misguided. And so when we speak about an internal response to how it is that we internalize everything that's happened, one of the key things that I hope for my community to step away from the sermon with is understanding that there is pain on both sides, right?
Rabbi Brous: I see the pastor's task as offering some kind of moral clarity, which in this case means both repeating again and again that there is no justification for crimes against humanity ... And I also need to remind my community that Palestinians are suffering terribly also now and will continue to in the days ahead. And so just as we ask the world to see our pain and stand with us in our sorrow, it's our moral and spiritual obligation to do the same, to expand our lens of care and concern to also encompass the Palestinian people.
On what they want to say to each other:
Rabbi Brous: I will say to you, Imam Herbert, I'm holding you and your community, your beloveds in your mosque and their families in Gaza in my heart and in my prayers. And I know that there is a better way for humanity that we can walk together toward peace, dignity and justice for all people. And I really appreciate you as a partner in that work. Thank you.
Imam Herbert: I share the same sentiment. For me, I think one of the most profound things that I heard you say that really, really stuck out to me, rabbi, was you mentioned that the real enemies of this war are not the Jews or the Israelis or the Palestinians. It's those people who have decided that violence is the only answer. And that really, really stuck with me. That this shows that there actually is a way to have a conversation.
To understand more on this conflict, listen to the Consider This episode on the emotional impact it has had on Jewish and Palestinian Americans.
Democratic lawmakers are applauding Biden's Israel speech
There's a lot happening on Capitol Hill today, including the House meeting to hold another speaker vote and the Senate holding a confirmation hearing for a possible ambassador to Israel.
But Biden's visit to Israel didn't go unnoticed, with several Democrats taking to social media to share their support for his remarks.
Rep. Steny Hoyer, the former House majority leader, tweeted that Biden speaks for him and all of America.
"Israel is stronger than ever, and we stand with you," Hoyer wrote. "Terrorists seek to destroy light, but our light will not be dimmed. Terrorists will not win, freedom will win."
Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut also praised Biden's remarks, saying, "He met the moment."
"President Biden’s speech incisively summoned moral courage & practical wisdom to stand with Israel as it struggles to defend itself," he said.
Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey said Biden's trip to Israel signals to the world that the U.S. stands with its ally and supports its right to defend itself.
"We are committed to eliminating the threat that Hamas poses to Israelis and Palestinians alike," he added.
Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas tweeted that she is proud of Biden for "facilitating aid in Gaza and working to bring real, lasting peace."
"It is because of our dedication to the safety of both Israelis and Palestinians that we seek a path forward without further escalating the toll of civilian dead and injured," she said, in a tweet sharing a joint statement by several representatives calling for a ceasefire.
The Senate is holding a confirmation hearing for Biden's Israel ambassador pick
Meanwhile, senators are holding a confirmation hearing for Jack Lew, the Obama-era treasury secretary whom President Biden nominated last month to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel.
Lew would replace former Ambassador Tom Nides, who left the post in July. The U.S. currently has no confirmed ambassadors in Israel, Egypt, Oman or Kuwait.
The Senate is moving quickly to consider Lew's nomination, given the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In recent days Democrats have been calling for Lew to be confirmed swiftly, though some Republicans have signaled they will try to block him, citing concerns about his involvement in negotiating the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.
Democrats can confirm Lew without GOP votes if necessary, according to Politico.
Lew, who is Jewish, told senators he would “ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself” and work with the country to end the attacks by Hamas if he were confirmed, the Associated Press reports.
“At this moment, there is no greater mission than to be asked to strengthen the ties between the United States and the state of Israel and to work toward peace in a region that has known so much war and destruction,” Lew said in his opening statement.
He also called Iran “a threat to regional stability and Israel’s existence.”
Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin, D-Md., said he was committed to getting Lew "in place in Israel as soon as possible," adding, "Now is not the time to play political games." Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the committee, agreed that the post needs to be filled quickly but doubted whether Lew is the right person.
Both Cardin and Risch were interrupted during their opening statements by protesters calling for a ceasefire in the region and for the committee to "stop the genocide in Gaza," NBC News reports.
The U.S. believes Israel was not responsible for the Gaza hospital explosion, NSC says
JERUSALEM — The U.S. government believes that Israel is not responsible for the deadly blast at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, a National Security Council spokesperson said Wednesday — an affirmation of President Biden's earlier assertion that the explosion was "done by the other team."
"While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," said Adrienne Watson on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday.— Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) October 18, 2023
The U.S. vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Hamas
The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for humanitarian aid to Gaza while condemning Hamas and violence against civilians.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the veto was based partly due to the timing of Biden’s trip to Israel, in which he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss humanitarian aid to Gaza.
“His trip is a clear demonstration of the fact that the United States is actively engaging at the highest levels,” she said. “We believe we need to let that diplomacy play out.”
The U.S. was also “disappointed” the resolution made no mention of Israel’s right to defend itself, she said.
The final vote on the draft resolution was 12 in favor, the U.S. against and two abstaining.
Israel says it will allow limited quantities of aid to Gaza via Egypt
TEL AVIV — Israel says it will agree to a partial lifting of its siege on Gaza to allow lifesaving aid into the territory as the humanitarian crisis deepens.
The Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement that the government will allow food, water and medicine to be brought into Gaza through Egypt’s border. President Biden made the request for such a safe route in his meeting with Israel’s wartime cabinet in Tel Aviv.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office added that no humanitarian aid will go from Israel to Gaza until the hostages in Gaza are returned.
The aid delivered via Egypt will only be allowed to reach southern Gaza, and not northern Gaza or Gaza City, where Israel has ordered Palestinians to evacuate. If any of the aid reaches Hamas, it will be stopped, according to the office.
The Netanyahu administration made no mention of whether it would allow in fuel, which is running out rapidly, leading to a crisis pumping water and generating electricity in Gaza.
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Hamas financiers
The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it had imposed sanctions on what it described as "key Hamas terrorist group members, operatives, and financial facilitators in Gaza and elsewhere including Sudan, Türkiye, Algeria, and Qatar."
It said the action targeted members who were managing assets as part of a secret Hamas investment portfolio.
“The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
In a separate statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken drew a sharper line under the aim of the sanctions.
"Today’s actions are directed at Hamas terrorists and their support network, not Palestinians," he said. "Hamas alone is responsible for the carnage its militants have inflicted on the people of Israel, and it should immediately release all hostages in its custody."
Biden is now heading back to D.C.
After spending slightly more than seven hours on the ground in Tel Aviv, President Biden boarded Air Force One, bound for D.C.
The White House had said last night that Biden planned so speak by phone with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during his flight back to Washington.
Palestinian and Israeli support for a two-state solution is shrinking, polls show
President Biden said during his remarks that the Hamas attack has strengthened his determination to work toward a two-state solution, a much-discussed framework for resolving the conflict by establishing Israel and Palestine as separate states.
"We must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and the Palestinian people can both live safely in security and dignity and peace," he said in Tel Aviv. "For me, that means a two-state solution."
However, a Gallup poll released Wednesday found that Palestinians have little faith in a two-state solution or in Biden's ability to facilitate peace in the region more generally — a view many also held of his predecessors.
Eighty-four percent of the Palestinians polled in the months and weeks before Hamas attacked Israel said they have little trust in Biden to mediate equitable Israeli-Palestinian peace, including 70% who said they have "none at all."
Palestinian support for a two-state solution has noticeably declined over the last decade.
Just 24% (or about 1 in 4) of Palestinians living in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem supported a two-state solution to the conflict, down from 59% in 2012.
The expansion of Israeli settlements into West Bank land that Palestinians want for a future state has left many regional experts and foreign diplomats skeptical about the viability of a two-state solution, concerns that are not likely to be helped by this latest conflict.
Israelis have also grown more skeptical of a two-state solution, according to a Pew pollreleased in September.
Only 35% of Israelis think “a way can be found for Israel and an independent Palestinian state to coexist peacefully,” according to the survey, which was conducted in March and April.
That number represents a decline of 9 percentage points since 2017 and 15 points since 2013.
Egypt's leader says displacing Palestinians into Sinai won't end the violence
JERUSALEM — In the wake of a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi turned up his warnings about volatility spreading outside of Israel and the Palestinian territories.
In remarks Wednesday, Sisi echoed a fear expressed by many Gazans in recent days — that the fighting could displace Palestinians from their homes and into Egyptian territory.
He warned that such a scenario would not end the violence.
“Moving Palestinians to Sinai is simply moving the idea of resistance, the idea of killing, to Sinai. And then Sinai becomes a base for operations against Israel,” Sisi said, suggesting that Palestinians instead be moved to Israel’s Negev desert.
Egypt shares a border with Gaza and Israel, and its Rafah crossing into Gaza — the only border crossing not controlled by Israel — has been the focus of discussions over how to transport humanitarian aid into the besieged territory. Both Egypt and Jordan say they will not accept Palestinian refugees.
Leaders from around the region, including from Iran, Qatar and Turkey, condemned Israel after the blast at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. A planned four-way summit between Biden, Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was canceled.
The source of the hospital blast remains in dispute. Hamas has blamed Israel, but Israeli defense forces have vigorously denied that, instead saying the explosion was caused by a malfunctioning rocket launched by another Gaza-based Palestinian militant group called Islamic Jihad.
Palestinian health officials say 471 people were killed in the explosion.
Here's what was missing from Biden's remarks
NPR's Daniel Estrin, who covers the Middle East from Tel Aviv, said there were a few points conspicuously missing from President Biden's remarks just now.
Speaking on NPR's live special coverage, he told Morning Edition host A. Martinez that Biden notably did not call for:
- A ceasefire.
- A humanitarian pause or opening of a safe corridor to allow for aid to Gaza.
- A plan for an end to the war.
- Any sort of direct U.S. military involvement in the conflict.
The president walked a fine line between giving Israel a green light to retaliate and urging the country not to overreact, Estrin said.
🎧 Tune in to NPR's live audio coverage for more expert analysis on Biden's remarks.
Biden urges Israel: 'Don't be consumed' by your rage over Hamas attacks
TEL AVIV — President Biden delivered lengthy remarks to an Israeli audience after his meeting in Tel Aviv, expressing compassion and outrage over the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks — but also urging the nation to continue to pursue peace with the Palestinian people, and greater integration with its Arab neighbors.
Biden said Israel’s war cabinet had agreed to allow humanitarian aid deliveries from Egypt to begin flowing into Gaza as soon as possible — and warned Hamas that if the aid is diverted or stolen, it would stop. He announced $100 million in aid for displaced people in Gaza, and he said that the United States gave its full support to demands from the global community to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit hospitals in Gaza.
He described the Hamas attacks as being “like 15 9/11s” for Israel, based on the number of lives lost, and acknowledge the “primal feelings” of shock, pain and “all-consuming rage.”
“You can’t look at what happened here and not scream out for justice,” Biden said. “But I caution this while you feel that rage: Don’t be consumed by it. ... After 9/11 we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”
Biden expressed sympathy and outrage over the attack Tuesday on the Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people. He said based on information the U.S. has seen to date, it appears to be the result of an errant rocket fired by “a terrorist group from Gaza.”
He spoke poignantly to Israelis who had experienced loss in the Oct. 7 attacks, describing atrocities in graphic detail.
“There’s no rationalizing it, no excusing it — period,” Biden said.
He again described the attacks as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. “The world watched then — it knew — and the world did nothing,” he said, referring to the Holocaust. “We will not stand by and do nothing again. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever.”
Biden said he couldn’t give details about efforts to free hostages, but said he had no higher priority than their return and release.
And he said he would ask Congress later this week for an “unprecedented support package” for Israel’s defense.
He said Israel would need to make hard choices going forward in its response. “It requires clarity about the objectives and an honest assessment about whether the path you’re on will achieve those objectives. The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas,” he said.
Aid groups say they can't deliver urgently needed supplies without a humanitarian corridor
Aid organizations are keeping a close eye on President Biden's trip to Israel today.
Thousands of people in Gaza are suffering from shortages of water, food and electricity, but aid groups say they can't deliver urgently needed supplies without a humanitarian corridor.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it has at least 60 tons of aid, including medical supplies, ready for deployment into Gaza, but it's unable to transport them without a safe route.
To meet the huge needs in Gaza @ifrc @ICRC @UNICEF @WFP @WHO and others have mobilized both staff and life-saving supplies.@EG_Red_Crescent is ready to deliver supplies to @PalestineRCS when access becomes available.— ICRC (@ICRC) October 17, 2023
We call on all parties to grant safe humanitarian access. pic.twitter.com/SP7WwuaO2x
Save the Children, one of the groups that has been calling for a ceasefire, says that time is running out for families to receive basic supplies like food and water. The organization's director for the Palestinian territory, Jason Lee, says some staff are braving dangerous conditions to deliver services where they can.
“We have no visibility in our offices, on warehouses, the facilities that we have because we have all been told to move south,” Lee told the Associated Press.
One of Biden's chief aims with this trip is pressing for food, water and power to be restored to Gaza, according to John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.
Kirby added that the president was optimistic about making progress on this front thanks to the groundwork laid by Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in the week.
Biden meets Israeli first responders and family members of Hamas victims
TEL AVIV — President Biden met with a dozen community members who told him about the Hamas attacks. He listened to their stories, leaning in, holding their hands and hugging them. Several thanked him for being there.
According to the White House, the group included:
- Doron Almog, a recipient of the Israel Prize and chair of the Jewish Agency, which is helping house displaced people from the Gaza periphery. Two of his family members were killed and four were abducted by Hamas.
- Dr. Jordanna Hadas Koppel, a pediatrician originally from New York who was among the first to treat wounded children in the emergency room at Sheba Hospital.
- Inbal Lieberman, a 25-year-old woman who, as head of security, helped to organize the successful defense of her kibbutz located just 500 meters from the Gaza fenceline.
- Rachel Edri, a retired grandmother from Ofakim who was held hostage at gunpoint in her home for 20 hours by Hamas terrorists and used food and conversation to keep them calm and stall them until their capture. Her son Evyatar Edri, a policeman, worked with the SWAT team to free his parents from captivity. Both are pictured above.
- General (Ret.) Noam Tibon, who drove south to save his son, Amir, and many others on their Kibbutz, as well as other families and soldiers on the way.
- Mohammad Darawshe, director of strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society, an organization that works to bridge the gap between Israel's Jewish and Arab citizens. His cousin Awad Darawshe was an Arab-Israeli paramedic who died while saving lives at the Nova Festival on Oct. 7.
- Professor Yifat Bitton, the president of Achva Academic College (a university with a mixed Jewish and Arab student body) and a Fulbright alumna, who lost two members of her family on Oct. 7.
- Capt. Maor Farid, co-founder and CEO of Israeli startup Leo AI and former postdoc Fulbright researcher at MIT, who on the first day of the war put his career on pause and volunteered to return to active duty with the IDF.
- Eyal Waldman, a business leader and philanthropist whose daughter was killed by Hamas.
Biden is expected to make remarks soon. Here's how to follow along
President Biden is expected to make public remarks from Tel Aviv this morning, after meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as first responders and family members of those killed and taken hostage by Hamas.
We'll bring you updates at the top of this page.
If you prefer to listen, tune into NPR's live special coverage at this link — and on the NPR One app and your local NPR station — for a live stream and expert analysis.
Biden: U.S. defense has data to back up Israel's claims about the Gaza hospital explosion
TEL AVIV — In remarks earlier today, President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it appeared as though a blast at a Gaza hospital was "done by the other team, not you."
Asked just now by reporters what made him confident in accepting Israel’s explanation that it was not behind the hospital explosion, Biden answered: "The data I was shown by my defense department.”
Palestinian officials say 471 people were killed in the hospital blast, though numbers vary
The Palestinian Ministry of Health says Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed 3,478 people and injured 12,065 more.
It says about 1,300 people are missing — about half of whom are children — and presumed trapped either dead or alive under rubble.
It says another 62 people are dead and 1,300 wounded in the West Bank, where violence has increased since Hamas' attack on Israel. The U.N. Human Rights office said Tuesday that 52 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli security forces, and five more by settlers.
The Ministry of Health also put a preliminary number on the casualties suffered at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. It says 471 people were killed in the blast — with another 28 still in critical condition — and 314 were injured.
The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry had previously put the death toll at 500 before lowering it to 471 on Wednesday. The Associated Press reports that hospital workers said they could not gauge the toll because the blast had dismembered so many bodies.
Hospital Director Suhaila Tarazi and Episcopal Church officials that run Al Ahli could only estimate that the toll was “in the hundreds” and refrained from giving an exact number.
Mohammed Abu Selmia, general director of Shifa Hospital, where all the wounded and dead were transferred following the explosion, told The Associated Press early Wednesday he believed the death toll was closer to 250, with hundreds more wounded.
Palestinian authorities blame Israel for the attack, while Israel blames a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group.
Hamas says it doesn't plan to release the nearly 200 Israeli hostages
Hamas' surprise attack on Israel killed more than 1,400 Israelis, took nearly 200 hostages and prompted a powerful retaliation from Israel's military.
Israel has since killed more than 3,400 people in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The territory, home to 2.3 million people, is both under bombardment and siege by Israel, sparking widespread humanitarian concerns.
Amid the violence, Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad told NPR he remained unrepentant for his group's attack on Israel in an interview with NPR. He spoke with Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep from an undisclosed location in Gaza.
"We want to get the attention of the world," Hamad said of the attack that spurred this latest conflict. "We are under oppression and torture and collective punishment all the time. That's our message for the world."
Hamad also claimed Hamas is providing the nearly 200 hostages with shelter and protection.
They include some military personnel, children and one Holocaust survivor, Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said at a Tuesday morning briefing.
Hamad said Hamas would not release hostages: "But it is a war. No. Our priority now is to stop aggression and death on Gaza."
Click here to read the full story or listen to the conversation, followed by context and analysis from NPR's Greg Myre.
For more:
How can Biden de-escalate tensions? A Middle East specialist weighs in
President Biden's visit to the Middle East looks very different now than when it was announced two days ago.
He's no longer meeting with Palestinian and Egyptian leaders in Jordan. The deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza has become a flashpoint in Arab countries and around the world.
Before that, Biden's key objectives were to show solidarity with Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack, push for the release of the hostages Hamas took and "explore prospects to stop the incursion into Gaza," says Henri Barkey, a professor of international relations at Lehigh University and an adjunct senior fellow for Middle East studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.
He tells Morning Edition that those objectives have been largely overshadowed by the hospital blast.
"What Biden wants to do now is figure out a way to ask Israelis what they have in mind," he says, adding that an expected ground offensive in Gaza would be "extremely messy" in part because of how militant groups are embedded within the civilian population.
Is it possible for Biden to try to calm things down, now that he's seemingly accepted Israel's version of events of what happened at the hospital? Barkey says it's helped calm things down on the Israeli side.
"That doesn't mean that Palestinians, the Arab world and their sympathizers will accept this version," he adds. "But it is important for the United States to accept it and for the Europeans, and then you can put pressure on the Arab leaders to do something."
Barkey says at the root of the current situation are the nearly 200 hostages taken from Israel, which include Americans and other foreign nationals.
"If something happens to the hostages or the hostage crisis is not settled the incursion will go on and it will be very, very bloody," Barkey says.
🎧 Listen to the full interview.
A Hamas spokesperson told NPR earlier this week that the group is providing the hostages with shelter and protection but doesn't plan to release them.
A senior Hamas official later told NBC News that it is willing to release all civilian hostages if Israel stops its airstrikes on Gaza. But an unnamed diplomat with knowledge of the talks and a former U.S. official briefed on the topic also told the outlet that Hamas had acknowledged it doesn't have custody of all of the hostages.
Biden made promises to Israel and Ukraine. To keep his word, he needs Congress
For President Biden, the international coalition he brought together to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia is a point of pride, something made possible by his decades of foreign policy experience.
He has promised allies — and Ukraine itself — that the United States will back them for "as long as it takes." And last week, he made similar assurances to Israel after Hamas attacked, killing more than 1,000 people.
But keeping those promises will take billions in funding from Congress — funding that is far from assured as the Republican-led House of Representatives struggles to overcome factional strife to name a speaker.
Without a speaker, the House can't vote on anything. And a small but powerful group of House Republicans has balked at providing more funding for Ukraine.
"The combination of challenges to our democracy, having a dysfunctional Congress and then add to that that we're now part of two wars going on in Ukraine and Israel," said Leon Panetta, who served in the Obama and Clinton administrations, including as CIA director and defense secretary.
"It's not just the credibility of Joe Biden. It's the credibility of the United States. And the last thing this country needs to do in a dangerous world is send our adversaries a message of weakness," Panetta told NPR.
What is the Gaza Strip? Here's what to know
LONDON — Human rights groups call it "the world's largest open-air prison." The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, has come under heavy bombardmentfrom Israel in recent days, after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented ground invasion and thousands of rockets into Israel from Gaza.
What is it?
The Gaza Strip is a 25-mile-long by 6-mile-wide enclave, bounded by the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Israel to the north and east and Egypt to the south.
Gaza is one of two Palestinian territories. The other is the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Bordered by walls and fenceserected by Israel, the Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated territories in the world.
The strip has been under a blockade by Israel and Egypt, restricting the movement of people and goods since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. Israel controls its airspace and shoreline, as well as what goods can cross Gaza's borders.
Gaza is home to more than 2 million Palestinians — 1.7 million of whom are Palestinian refugees, according to UNRWA, the U.N. Palestinian relief agency.
The charity Save the Children says children make up almost half of Gaza's population.
For more context:
Protesters tried to storm the Israeli embassy in Amman
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters tried to storm the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday at one of many demonstrations in Middle Eastern countries in response to the blast at a Gaza hospital.
The protesters got through a security barrier and advanced towards the embassy, but dispersed after security forces fired tear gas at them.
Video from Al Jazeera showed a sea of protesters outside the embassy, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans. NPR's Jane Arraf, who was at the protest, says she saw about 1,000 people — most of them young men — in the crowd.
"Tear gas was hanging in the air, and ambulances were coming and going," she told Morning Edition. She said some protesters managed to set fire to tires near the embassy.
Jordan has seen mass protests in recent days, according to the Associated Press. The country — which was the second Arab country to make peace with Israel, in 1994 — has long been considered a bastion of stability in the region.
Arraf says many Jordanians are descended from Palestinian refugees and have a strong affinity for their cause — but this protest felt different. A 22-year-old engineering student told Arraf he was moved to protest after seeing the blast on the Gaza hospital on TV, while another young man said he and his friends came because the world had forgotten about Palestinians.
The Gaza hospital explosion has sparked unrest elsewhere in the region, with protests taking place Tuesday in Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Iran, Syria and Tunisia.
A small group of protesters even gathered near the U.S. and U.K. embassies in Cairo, despite Egypt's strict anti-protest laws. And protesters hurled rocks at Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank.
Arab governments were also quick to slam Israel for the blast.
- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said he condemns Israel's "deliberate bombing" calling it a clear violation of international law.
- Saudi Arabia, which had been in serious talks to normalize relations with Israel just weeks ago, also slammed Israel, saying it "condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces."
- The United Arab Emirates, which has close security and trade ties with Israel, said it, too, condemns Israel for the strike on the hospital.
NPR's Michele Kelemen told Morning Edition that the U.S. is very worried about violence spreading, with the Biden administration pressing countries throughout the region to use their influence with groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon to keep them out of this fight — "but that gets really harder to do as the Palestinian death toll climbs and protests spread."
Biden, now meeting with Israel's war cabinet, reaffirms his pledge of U.S. support
In a meeting with Israel’s war cabinet, President Biden vowed that the United States “will continue to have Israel’s back” in its fight against Hamas. “We will continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy,” Biden said.
Netanyahu said: “As we proceed in this war, Israel will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harm's way,” but also added that “the road to victory will be long and hard.”
How dangerous is this visit for Biden?
The White House is providing less public information about the trip than usual because of the risks of traveling to the region right now. During Blinken's visit to Tel Aviv, sirens went off as a warning of new rocket attacks, and the secretary was moved to a bunker for about five minutes.
But Biden has visited war zones before, including a trip to Ukraine in February. That travel wasn't revealed until the president was on the ground in Kyiv.
John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, has said Tel Aviv is not being actively targeted in the same way that Kyiv was at the time of Biden's visit.
The Gaza hospital blast sparked protests across the Middle East
Protests broke out in Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Jordan in response to a massive blast that rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded Palestinians and others seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, Palestinian health officials said.
Groups of protesters roamed Beirut on motorcycles and gathered outside the French embassy and the headquarters of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia. They were unable to reach the heavily fortified U.S. embassy compound in the hills north of Beirut, according to the Associated Press.
Dozens of protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman, Jordan.
See photos from the demonstrations.
The death toll in Gaza has increased to 3,300
Israeli air and naval strikes on Gaza have killed at least 3,300 people, a third of them children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
That death toll does not include casualties from Tuesday's hospital explosion. Another 1,200 people are missing, presumed dead or still alive under the rubble of thousands of homes that have been destroyed.
More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of that number during the unprecedented Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that included the taking of almost 200 hostages.
White House says Biden will be 'asking some tough questions' in Israel
President Biden will be “asking some tough questions” of Israeli leaders during his trip to Tel Aviv — a trip where he wants to learn more about Israel’s plans for battling Hamas, and where he wants to emphasize aid for civilians in Gaza, said John Kirby a spokesperson for the National Security Council.
Biden will first meet with Netanyahu, then with his war cabinet, Kirby said. The trip comes as Israel prepares for a ground offensive in Gaza, and Biden wants to learn more about the objectives and plans for coming days and weeks, Kirby told reporters.
"He'll be asking some tough questions — he'll be asking them as a friend, as a true friend of Israel but he'll be asking some questions of them,” Kirby said.
On the hospital explosion, Kirby said Biden wants his team to gather more information about what happened. He noted that Biden had spoken to Netanyahu afterward, and that Israel had “categorically and stridently denied” responsibility.
Asked whether the United States was giving Israel the benefit of the doubt on that denial, Kirby said: "We certainly recognize that they feel very strongly that this was not caused by them, and as I said, he has directed the national security team ... to try to gather as much information as possible."
Biden will also press for food, water, medicine and power to be restored to Gaza. Kirby said there was optimism there would be progress on that after Blinken’s recent meetings.
Kirby said Biden planned to speak by phone with Abbas and Sisi during his flight back to Washington.
On the ground in Tel Aviv, Biden will also meet with first responders to thank them for their bravery after the Hamas attack — and with families who lost loved ones, and families who have loved ones missing or held hostage, Kirby said.
He will give public remarks after his meetings.
Kirby also provided an update on the number of Americans killed in Israel in the Hamas attack — 31 — and the number of Americans still unaccounted for — 13.
Biden to Netanyahu: The world is looking at how Israel responds to the Hamas attack
President Biden on Wednesday said that he was “saddened and outraged” by the explosion at the Ahili Arab Hospital in Gaza. Sitting beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said:
“It appears as though it was done by the other team, not by you,” Biden said. “But there’s a lot of people out there who aren’t sure.”
Biden told Netanyahu, ahead of their private meeting, that “the world is looking” at how Israel responds to the Hamas attack last week. “We have to bear in mind that Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people and has brought them only suffering,” Biden said.
He said he traveled to Tel Aviv to show the world that the United States stands with Israel after the attack, which killed some 1,400 Israelis, and 31 Americans.
“Americans are grieving with you, they really are,” Biden said, noting people also were “worried because they know this not an easy field to navigate, what you have to do.”
Netanyahu effusively praised and thanked Biden for his “unequivocal support” and the “moral clarity” he had shown in the wake of the Hamas attack. “We will defeat Hamas,” he said. “The forces of civilization will prevail.”
Netanyahu spoke ahead of Biden, and did not mention the hospital explosion.
Biden is on the ground in Tel Aviv
President Biden greeted Prime Minister Netanyahu on the tarmac with a smile and a warm hug.
There was no red carpet — it was an arrival matched to the moment, of a nation at war.
Gaza reels after hospital blast, Biden lands in Israel: Here's where things stand Wednesday
President Biden is on the ground in Israel this morning for a quick visit in a highly visible show of U.S. support as Israel responds to the Hamas attacks.
But his itinerary has been jolted by a deadly explosion at a crowded hospital in northern Gaza that killed hundreds and wounded many more.
The cause of the blast has not been confirmed, but Palestinian authorities and Arab governments in the region accused Israel of bombing the hospital.
Israel Defense Forces blamed the hospital blast on another militant group, smaller than Hamas, called the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Shortly after the explosion, the White House confirmed that Biden's planned stop in Amman, Jordan, was canceled altogether.
Biden had planned to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman. But after the explosion, Abbas said he would not travel and declared three days of mourning for the victims.
President Biden on Wednesday said that he was “saddened and outraged” by the explosion at the Ahili Arab Hospital in Gaza. Sitting beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said:
“It appears as though it was done by the other team, not by you,” Biden said. “But there’s a lot of people out there who aren’t sure.”