LIVE: President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv as Russia's war against Ukraine enters 2nd year

This page is no longer being updated. For the latest developments, head to NPR.org, tune in to your NPR member station or listen to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast. Have a question on Ukraine? We'll continue monitoring our live question form to inform our coverage this week.

———

President Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, a somewhat risky move aimed at expressing solidarity with Ukrainians as Russia's invasion of their country heads into a second year.

Here's what you need to know.

