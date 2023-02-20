LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv as Russia's war against Ukraine enters 2nd year
President Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, a somewhat risky move aimed at expressing solidarity with Ukrainians as Russia's invasion of their country heads into a second year.
Here's what you need to know.
- New aid: Biden announced a half a billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine, as well as new sanctions on individuals and corporations that support Russia.
- A successful secret: The White House told reporters they'd been planning this trip for months. Officials even gave Russia a head's up for de-escalation purposes.
- The war, one year on: As sirens wailed around Kyiv, Biden's visit marked a new push by Russian forces to take control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which Russia illegally annexed last September.
- What's next: Biden left Kyiv by early afternoon (local time). He was scheduled for diplomatic talks in neighboring Poland on Tuesday.