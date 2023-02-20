LIVE UPDATES

LIVE: President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv as Russia's war against Ukraine enters 2nd year

Published February 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST
US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) past a religious mural at the St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral, as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.

President Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, a somewhat risky move aimed at expressing solidarity with Ukrainians as Russia's invasion of their country heads into a second year.

Here's what you need to know.