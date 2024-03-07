Biden puts democracy at the heart of his State of the Union address

The person who gives the response to the State of the Union has often fell on hard times politically — not always, but it has happened often enough that it's referred to as the State of the Union "curse."

“The biggest problem with giving the State of the Union response is stark contrast,” the late PBS NewsHour contributor Mark Shields told Politico in 2014. “You’re following a ceremonial event—joint chiefs, supremes, ambassadors, plus, since the Gipper [Ronald Reagan], everyday heroes in the balcony. And you, the responder, are sitting in an empty room staring into a camera [and] teleprompter.”

Here's a look at some who fell under the SOTU voodoo this century:

2019: Stacey Abrams lost her bid for governor in 2022.

2018: Rep. Joseph Kennedy's glossy lips gained attention but the shine wore off later that year, losing a Senate primary.

2014: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers rose to House leadership but never went higher, announcing this year she is not running for reelection.

2013: Sen. Marco Rubio went viral quenching his thirst during his response and then his bid for the presidency in 2016 wound up all wet.

2011: Paul Ryan went on to be on the losing presidential ticket as VP in 2012, climbed to House speaker but then resigned from the post and is now out of politics.

2010: Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell was a rising star but then was indicted and is out of politics

2009: Bobby Jindal was a rising star, but his awkward response hurt his chances for president in 2012.

2008: Former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius became Health and Human Services secretary overseeing the botched rollout of healthcare.gov. She's out of politics.

2004: Former Sen. Tom Daschle lost his Senate seat that year and, in 2009, was forced to withdraw his nomination for HHS secretary because of tax return errors.

2002: Dick Gephardt was House minority leader but after Democrats lost seats that year, he resigned from the leadership post.

It hasn't always been bad. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders gave the response in 2023 and is still governor.