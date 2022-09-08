LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine live updates: Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes a surprise visit, announces billions more in aid

Published September 8, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
A girl in braids on a hospital bed gets a stuffed doll from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Genya Savilov
/
Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a gift to Marina, 6, from the Kherson region, during his visit to a children's hospital in Kyiv today.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Thursday. The Biden administration is expected to ask Congress for another $2 billion for long-term investments in security in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Here's what we're following:

Russian filtration centers: The U.S. accuses the Kremlin of a campaign of deporting Ukrainians and separating children from their families.
Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive: With Russia focused on the south of the country, Ukraine has launched a surprise counterattack in the northeast region near Kharkiv.