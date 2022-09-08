Ukraine live updates: Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes a surprise visit, announces billions more in aid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Thursday. The Biden administration is expected to ask Congress for another $2 billion for long-term investments in security in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Here's what we're following:

Russian filtration centers: The U.S. accuses the Kremlin of a campaign of deporting Ukrainians and separating children from their families.

Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive: With Russia focused on the south of the country, Ukraine has launched a surprise counterattack in the northeast region near Kharkiv.