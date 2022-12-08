LIVE UPDATES
Brittney Griner has been released from Russia in a prisoner swap
WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, has been released in a prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Here's what we know:
- During a press conference, Biden said Griner was relieved to be released: “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."
- Former Marine Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia, was not included in the swap, but Biden said his team is continuing to work for his release.
- Bout, once known as the world's most notorious arms dealer, was swapped for Griner at the Abu Dhabi airport this morning following his release from an Illinois prison.