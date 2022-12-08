LIVE UPDATES

Brittney Griner has been released from Russia in a prisoner swap

Published December 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST
RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT
Evgenia Novozhenina
/
AFP via Getty Images
Brittney Griner inside a defendant's cage during a hearing in Moscow in August.

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, has been released in a prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Here's what we know:

  • During a press conference, Biden said Griner was relieved to be released: “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."
  • Former Marine Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia, was not included in the swap, but Biden said his team is continuing to work for his release.
  • Bout, once known as the world's most notorious arms dealer, was swapped for Griner at the Abu Dhabi airport this morning following his release from an Illinois prison.