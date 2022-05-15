LIVE UPDATES
The suspect in the Buffalo shooting allegedly threatened to attack his high school last year
The alleged gunman in the Buffalo shooting, which authorities are investigating as a racially motivated attack, had threatened a shooting at his high school in June, police said. Some of the identities of the victims are also emerging.
Here's more of what we know so far:
- Seven of the victims have been identified in reports
- Some of the footage streamed during the attack is still circulating online
- President Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday
Follow the latest developments.