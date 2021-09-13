Start Your Day Here: California's Wildfires Still Burn, Plus Some Notable Firsts In Sports

Good morning,

We're rounding up the top stories to help you start the week. Here's what we're following:

Weekend recap: The nation marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, and the government declassified an FBI report showing ties between the hijackers and Saudi nationals living in the U.S. Read more on the weekend's news.

Wildfires in the spotlight: President Biden plans to survey the damage of California's ongoing Caldor Fire today and talk about extreme weather preparedness and prevention.

Sports highlights: There were two first-time champions in the U.S. Open singles finals over the weekend; here's what you should know about the rising stars. In football, Maia Chaka became the first Black woman to officiate an NFL game.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, an NPR investigation finds the federal government is selling flood-prone homes to often unsuspecting buyers.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Chris Hopkins and Manuela López Restrepo)

