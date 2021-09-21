Start Your Day Here: Canada Keeps Trudeau, Biden Speaks At The U.N. And More

Good morning,

Here are the top stories we're watching today:

Border patrol photos: Images of U.S. Border Patrol on horseback chasing migrants near the Rio Grande are sparking outrage and an investigation. Here's what the photographer saw.

Canada's election: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won a third term, but his Liberal Party fell short of gaining the outright majority he had sought.

Biden at the U.N.: President Biden hoped to usher in a new era of diplomacy in his address to the General Assembly today. Here's how it went.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, why anti-abortion rights activists are upset about a lawsuit against an abortion provider.

