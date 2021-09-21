Start Your Day Here: Canada Keeps Trudeau, Biden Speaks At The U.N. And More

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands at a podium with his children, Ella-Grace and Xavier, to give a victory speech early on Tuesday in Montreal.
Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images
AFP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flanked by children Ella-Grace and Xavier, delivers his victory speech after general elections at the Fairmount Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Quebec, early on Tuesday.

Good morning,

Here are the top stories we're watching today:

Border patrol photos: Images of U.S. Border Patrol on horseback chasing migrants near the Rio Grande are sparking outrage and an investigation. Here's what the photographer saw.

Canada's election: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won a third term, but his Liberal Party fell short of gaining the outright majority he had sought.

Biden at the U.N.: President Biden hoped to usher in a new era of diplomacy in his address to the General Assembly today. Here's how it went.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Chris Hopkins and Manuela López Restrepo)