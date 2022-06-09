Jan. 6 hearings live updates: Panel witness remembers 'carnage' and 'chaos' at the Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured by rioters storming the Capitol grounds, offered vivid testimony at Thursday's hearing, recalling the violent scene she saw: "It was carnage, it was chaos," and one that she and other officers were not trained for. "That day it was just hours and hours of hand-to-hand combat," she said.

In opening statements, committee members have put former President Donald Trump squarely at the center of a conspiracy over election fraud that led to the deadly riot that day.

Trump earlier that day “spurred a mob of domestic enemies of the constitution” to march to the Capitol and “subvert American democracy,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel's top Democrat. “January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup."

