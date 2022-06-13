The Jan. 6 panel holds its second day of public hearings on the deadly Capitol insurrection

The committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding its second public hearing, with a focus on former President Donald Trump's role in perpetuating the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

In video testimony aired on Monday, former Trump advisers and administration officials said they told Trump that claims of massive voter fraud and a stolen election were false.

The committee showed video of former Attorney General Bill Barr saying that Trump's claims of fraud were "bogus" and "detached from reality," and called claims of Dominion voting machine fraud "idiotic." Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue said he pushed back repeatedly against Trump's allegations of fraud, and told Trump, "much of the info you're getting is false."

Earlier, President Trump's former campaign manager, Bill Stepien, talked about the hours and days around the 2020 election. Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor, told the panel that the so-called “red mirage,” in which an apparent Republican lead on election day dissipates because absentee ballots heavily favor Democrats, “happens every time.”

On Thursday, the panel's first hearing laid out its case that Trump was responsible for the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. Panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said Trump was at the center of the conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen from him and he "spurred a mob of domestic enemies of the Constitution to march down to the Capitol and subvert American democracy."

