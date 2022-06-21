Jan. 6 hearing updates: A former Georgia election worker describes being singled out by Trump

Shaye Moss and her mother were targets of a false conspiracy theory spread by the former president and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani. "I felt horrible for picking this job, for being the one who wants to help," she said.

Here's what else we're following:

Arizona's House speaker under pressure: Both former President Trump and Giuliani pushed Republican Rusty Bowers to set up a vote in the Arizona legislature to decertify its electors. “You are asking me to do something against my oath, and I will not break my oath,” he said.

The debate over criminal charges: Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., urged the Department of Justice to pay attention to the evidence the committee is presenting amid a debate over whether the committee should send a formal criminal referral to DOJ.

"Unparalleled access and exclusive interviews": A British documentary filmmaker said he complied with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee to turn over never-before-seen footage of Trump in the leadup to the insurrection.