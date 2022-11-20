Colorado Springs shooting: The official injured toll climbs to 25

This page is no longer being updated. For the latest news on the shooting in Colorado Springs, follow Colorado Public Radio's blog or visit NPR.org. You can also listen to NPR on your local member station or on the NPR One app.

At least five people were killed and 25 others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club called Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Police said a 22-year-old suspect is in custody.

Here's what we know so far:

