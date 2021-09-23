Start Your Day Here: U.S. Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns, Florida Heats Up Abortion Debate And More

Good morning,

Daniel Foote resigns: The U.S. special envoy to Haiti told Secretary of State Antony Blinken he no longer wants to be associated with the "inhumane" deportation of Haitians.

FDA on boosters: The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for people 65 and older and others at risk for severe COVID-19. If The CDC approves the details, the extra shots could start rolling out this week.

Abortion bill: A lawmaker in Florida has introduced abortion legislation with similar restrictions to the controversial Texas law, raising the stakes in the fight over abortion rights.

Volcanic threat: Lava has been flowing for days in the Canary Islands, forcing thousands to evacuate. Here's what it looks like.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Rachel Treisman, Carol Ritchie, Dana Farrington, Chris Hopkins and Manuela López Restrepo)

