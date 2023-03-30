LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Trump asked to surrender after Manhattan grand jury indicts him for hush money payments
Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury for his role in paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, multiple sources close to the former president confirmed to NPR.
District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it has contacted Trump’s attorney “to coordinate his surrender” for arraignment. The grand jury’s indictment remains under seal.
Get up to speed:
- The accusations: The grand jury was examining evidence that Trump falsified business records to cover up hush money payments.
- Reaction: Prominent Republicans have urged Trump's supporters not to protest, but Manhattan is still braced for possible demonstrations.
- The party line: But those same Republicans have questioned the legitimacy of Bragg's probe, with a House committee threatening to investigate the district attorney's office.
- What's next: Yep, Trump can totally still run for president — and he says he plans to.