LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: Trump asked to surrender after Manhattan grand jury indicts him for hush money payments

Published March 30, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
Donald Trump Holds First Rally Of 2024 Presidential Campaign
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images North America
Former President Donald Trump, pictured here at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his role in hiding hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury for his role in paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, multiple sources close to the former president confirmed to NPR.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it has contacted Trump’s attorney “to coordinate his surrender” for arraignment. The grand jury’s indictment remains under seal.

Get up to speed: