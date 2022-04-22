Earth Day 2022: For Earth Day, here are strategies to cope with climate anxiety

🌎 Happy Earth Day.

The president is in Seattle to announce a program to count and conserve the country's oldest trees. The carbon stored by forests, harvested wood products, and urban trees offsets around 14% of carbon released each year in the U.S.

Here's what else we're following:

The roots of Earth Day: The celebration arose after years of oil spills, acid rain and rivers on fire.

