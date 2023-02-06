LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed over 2,500 people
This page is no longer being updated. For the latest developments, head to NPR.org or tune into your local NPR member station.
It's now well into the evening in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, where a 7.8 quake and its aftershocks have killed more than 2,500 people and sent thousands of buildings crashing to the ground. Darkness adds new challenges to rescue workers' efforts.
Here's what we're following:
- Aftershocks: The USGS has recorded at least 55 earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 or greater in the region in the last 24 hours.
- Harrowing moments: A TV news crew captured a video of buildings crashing and people fleeing a major aftershock.
- Bad weather: Cold and snowy conditions are also hampering rescue efforts as workers frantically search for survivors.