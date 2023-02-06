LIVE UPDATES

LIVE: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed over 2,500 people

Published February 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST
People working under a spotlight dig through rubble.
Khalil Hamra
/
AP
Emergency team members search the rubble of a destroyed building Monday in Adana, Turkey, where darkness has fallen.

This page is no longer being updated. For the latest developments, head to NPR.org or tune into your local NPR member station.

It's now well into the evening in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, where a 7.8 quake and its aftershocks have killed more than 2,500 people and sent thousands of buildings crashing to the ground. Darkness adds new challenges to rescue workers' efforts.

Here's what we're following: