LIVE UPDATES
Election 2024: Nikki Haley aims for an upset over Trump in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is holding its primary today, the first in the nation. A lot has changed in the week since the Iowa caucuses: the GOP field is smaller, the Democratic race is odd and the stakes remain high (especially for people not named Trump).
Here's what we're following today:
- Polls must be open from at least 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET, though the state's 221 towns have some flexibility in their opening and closing times. New Hampshire residents can find more details here on how to vote.
- Today's primary is considered to be former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's last chance to keep her presidential bid alive — and polls all show her trailing former President Donald Trump. Notably, New Hampshire has a different electorate than Iowa, and a much better record of predicting each party's nominees.
- There are 21 names on the Democratic ballot, but President Biden's isn't one of them. That's because of a dispute between state and national Democrats over New Hampshire's place in the primary calendar. With Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips campaigning hard, state Democrats are urging voters to go to the polls and write in Biden's name.
Loading...
The NPR Network's live coverage of the New Hampshire Primary is a collaboration between NPR and New Hampshire Public Radio, with help from the New England News Collaborative.
Your support makes this coverage possible. Thank you!
Nikki Haley wins all 6 votes in Dixville Notch, the first town to vote
The first place to vote in the New Hampshire primary was Dixville Notch, a remote resort town just 20 miles south of the Canadian border.
It's long been one of the small towns that has proudly voted at midnight on primary day, but this year was alone in doing so.
Dixville Notch has six residents, and the same number of registered voters: four Republicans and two independents.
All six voted for Nikki Haley this morning.
"A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley later said in a statement. “Thank you Dixville Notch!"
Dixville Notch has voted at midnight since 1960, when a resident got the state legislature to approve the township as a standalone voting precinct. That first year, all nine voters unanimously chose Richard Nixon.
The tiny community got outsized attention in the decades that followed, in large part because its results predicted the eventual Republican nominee in every election from 1968 to 2012.
That streak was broken in 2016, when residents voted 3-2 for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich over Trump.
Now, it's seen as more of a curiosity than a predictor. The Associated Press reports that voters were outnumbered more than 10 to 1 by reporters.
Voters, some of them wary, head to the polls today
It's finally primary day in New Hampshire, but for many Granite State voters, a looming concern is the next general election, and the possibility that the 2024 presidential race will boil down to a repeat of the last one: A choice between President Biden and former President Trump.
NHPR recently spoke to voters from around the state - here's what some of them had to say:
What effect will DeSantis dropping out have in New Hampshire?
In short, not much.
The Florida governor didn’t focus much time or attention on New Hampshire, especially in the last few months. He went all in on Iowa. Three outside groups supporting him and DeSantis’ campaign poured in more than $35 million in campaign ads combined there — and finished a distant second place to Donald Trump.
By comparison, Never Back Down, one of the super PACs that was supporting DeSantis, spent $8 million on ads in New Hampshire, but $0 since Dec. 3.
Nothing.
DeSantis was pulling in about 5% of the vote in an average of the polls. Those voters have to go somewhere, but, according to a Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll, after DeSantis dropped out, Trump and Haley essentially split his support.
How robust and real is the NH Primary these days?
Long before the Democratic National Committee announced plans in December 2022 to boot New Hampshire from the front of the line, the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary has been under threat or deemed over the hill. The Associated Press called it “little more than a fairy tale.”
Gone may seem the days when presidential hopefuls had local campaign offices, staff in every county, or a whole lot of yard signs. They aren’t looking for volunteers to stuff envelopes and make phone calls like they once did. But they are visiting the state. A lot of their voter outreach is now via social media, where the conversation is from a distance and goes in one direction.
Get the rest of the story here.
NHPR explored the history, impact and future of the N.H. Presidential Primary in our podcast 'Stranglehold.' Click here to check it out.
There are 21 people on the Democratic ballot, but Biden isn't one of them. Here's why
While much of the focus is on the Republican primary race, a lot is going on with Democrats.
The Democratic ballot includes 21 people, including Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Others include artist Paperboy Love Prince, satirical activist Vermin Supreme and President Boddie.
President Biden, however, is not on the ballot.
New Hampshire's primary won't be counted in this year's Democratic primary, because the Democratic Party demoted it in favor of South Carolina (which Biden won in 2020).
Because New Hampshire has a state law requiring it to hold the country's first primary — which it has done for more than a century — it's still voting ahead of South Carolina's Feb. 3 primary.
But its delegates won't be seated at the Democratic convention in the summer, and anyone who puts their name on the state ballot could face sanctions from the national party.
Still, it puts Biden in a tough spot — losing the New Hampshire primary would be embarrassing, to say the least. So New Hampshire's Democratic establishment is rallying behind a write-in campaign for Biden.
More than a thousand Democratic volunteers signed up to get the word out to family and friends, NPR's Tamara Keith reports. Their mission is two-fold: to get Democrats to vote in the first place (since many may think there's no reason to show up), and to write Biden's name on the ballot.
Read more here about the Democrats' unusual New Hampshire primary.
Voting in the 2024 NH Primary
What are we voting for?
In most places, you’ll only be able to vote for president, not any state or local offices. The election on Jan. 23 will help to decide who Democrats and Republicans nominate for president in the general election in November.
Who can vote in New Hampshire?
New Hampshire voters must meet four basic requirements to cast a ballot here:
- You must be at least 18 years old at the time of the election.
- You must be a U.S. citizen.
- You must be who you say you are when registering to vote.
- You must live in New Hampshire and consider it your home for voting purposes. (Here’s more information on how the state views voter residency.)
Where do I vote?
If you plan to vote in-person on Election Day, you can find your local polling place here. For more information about your local polling hours or locations, visit the New Hampshire Secretary of State's website, or contact your local clerk directly.
What to know as primary day gets underway in New Hampshire
New Hampshire holds the country's first primary election today, just over a week after the Iowa caucuses. Now the GOP field has shrunk, the Democratic ballot is controversial and the stakes remain high.
NPR will bring you live coverage of the primary here on this live blog all day and in radio special coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. Stick with us for the latest news and analysis from reporters in New Hampshire, D.C. and beyond.
In the meantime, here's what you need to know:
Time: According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office, all polling places must be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Some polls extend their hours both early and late, but all polls will close by 8 p.m. ET.
Location: There are 221 towns in the state of New Hampshire, and they each set their own time to begin voting. Some smaller towns, like Dixville Notch (pop: 5), famously start voting at midnight on primary day.
Delegates: There are 22 Republican delegates at stake or less than 1% of the total number of delegates to the Republican National Convention. Delegates are assigned as follows — 13 proportionally based on the statewide vote as long as a candidate gets at least 10%; six proportionally based on how the candidates do in each of the state’s two congressional districts as long as a candidate reaches 10% in that district; and the other three are RNC members from the state. There are no Democratic delegates on the line because of a rift between the national and state parties over New Hampshire's date in the primary calendar.
Candidates: There are more than 20 candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. At this point, there are just two leading Republican candidates: Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. President Biden is running as an incumbent, but is not on the ballot (because of that rift) — though Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is. There's a huge push for Democratic voters to show up anyway and write in Biden's name.
Voters: New Hampshire's primary is run by the state — as opposed to the parties — and allows independents (aka undeclared voters) to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic primary. Undeclared voters make up almost 40% of the state's registered voters.
Turnout: Secretary of State David Scanlan is predicting a record turnout of 322,000 for the GOP primary. The Republican turnout record is 282,979 set in 2016. New Hampshire has traditionally had one of the highest participation rates in the country.