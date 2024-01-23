Election 2024: Nikki Haley aims for an upset over Trump in New Hampshire

Haiyun Jiang / Bloomberg via Getty Images



Scott Maxwell chats with his wife Val Maxwell after the first-in-the-nation midnight vote at the Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch, N.H., on Tuesday.

The first place to vote in the New Hampshire primary was Dixville Notch, a remote resort town just 20 miles south of the Canadian border.

It's long been one of the small towns that has proudly voted at midnight on primary day, but this year was alone in doing so.

Dixville Notch has six residents, and the same number of registered voters: four Republicans and two independents.

All six voted for Nikki Haley this morning.

"A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley later said in a statement. “Thank you Dixville Notch!"

Dixville Notch has voted at midnight since 1960, when a resident got the state legislature to approve the township as a standalone voting precinct. That first year, all nine voters unanimously chose Richard Nixon.

The tiny community got outsized attention in the decades that followed, in large part because its results predicted the eventual Republican nominee in every election from 1968 to 2012.

That streak was broken in 2016, when residents voted 3-2 for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich over Trump.

Now, it's seen as more of a curiosity than a predictor. The Associated Press reports that voters were outnumbered more than 10 to 1 by reporters.