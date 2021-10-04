Live updates: Facebook whistleblower goes public with her allegations of deception

A Facebook whistleblower says the social network puts profits over safety, and has handed thousands of pages of internal company documents to federal law enforcement.

The former Facebook data scientist revealed her identity in a televised interview on Sunday night.

Who is the whistleblower: Frances Haugen is a specialist in how algorithms affect what we see on social media, and worked at Facebook on a team focused on the spread of election-related misinformation.

The allegations: Haugen says Facebook has misrepresented the prevalence of hate speech on the platform, hid reports on Instagram's impact on teen girls' mental health and more. Read more about her formal complaints.

Facebook's response: The company points to its investment in monitoring for harmful content and disputes the way its research on teen's mental health has been reported in the media.

