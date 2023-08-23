As it unfolded: Key moments from the first GOP primary debate
Former President Donald Trump made his mark on the first Republican presidential primary debate without even being there. But the sparring in Milwaukee on Wednesday night did give the other candidates a chance to talk policy, including abortion and climate change.
- Donald Trump opted for an interview with Tucker Carlson instead of the debate. Six of the eight candidates said they'd still support him if he was convicted but also nominated.
- Vivek Ramaswamy became a favorite target after positioning himself as the race's outsider. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he "sounds like ChatGPT."
- The economy has been one of the hottest topics of the night, with candidates blaming President Biden for what's a source of concern for many voters.
Read the highlights from the night below.
Check out the latest episode of the NPR Politics Podcast
Tune in to your local NPR member station
Read the latest analysis on NPR.org
A look at how the Trump-less GOP presidential debate unfolded
The first Republican presidential debate was an odd sight — the front-runner for the nomination wasn’t there; the person polling second, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seemed to disappear into the background with none of the candidates taking any shots at him; and the person who seemed to draw the most attention was someone most people likely never heard of before this campaign began and is unlikely to be the nominee, former tech CEO Vivek Ramaswamy, who is only 38.
Watching Ramaswamy was like watching an entire campaign’s rise and decline happen in one night. He was sharp and fast-talking and seemed to command the stage initially, but as the night wore on, he found himself increasingly on the defensive, especially on foreign policy.
“You are choosing a murderer over a pro-American country,” former Trump U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley fired at Ramaswamy for his position on the war in Ukraine. She added for punctuation, “You have no foreign policy experience and it shows. It shows.”
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie blasted him at one point this way: “I’ve had enough of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT.”
There’s a clear generational divide in this GOP, especially on foreign policy. The party of Trump and Ramaswamy is not part of the moral interventionist wing of the party’s past. Instead, they seem fine ceding territory in Ukraine to Russia and don’t see an existential threat from Russia’s aggression.
This was a debate that, for the first 50 minutes anyway, allowed potential GOP primary voters — and the rest of America — a window into a world without Trump in this contest, a world in which Trump was just a former president who decided not to run for another term. But who would those GOP candidates select from this crop? That’s not clear.
And that continues to be Trump’s great advantage, even if there was some risk in him not showing up because he wasn’t there to defend himself. Surprisingly, perhaps, the candidates all agreed that former Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6.
That would have likely gone very differently had Trump been there — and why he’s probably at least more likely than before this debate to show up to the next one, especially since his attempt at counterprogramming with his interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly Twitter, didn’t give him command of the spotlight like he might have hoped.
How does poll data actually work?
We've been answering audience questions tonight — here's one from Elaine N., who wants to know a bit about polling data.
"I read about the polls show trump has X% support, others less, etc. Who is doing the polling and who gets polled?, I’m almost 70, I've voted in every election since I was old enough and I have never been polled. So who are they talking to? Where does this data come from?"
For what it's worth, Elaine, I haven't been polled either (and I've always really wanted to know what it's like!). And it's true that sometimes the polls can feel a little hyperbolic, or, heck, even totally misleading (Remember Hillary Clinton's lead over Donald Trump throughout the 2016 general presidential race?).
But generally speaking, pollsters take the right steps to make sure data is representative — or at least for the polls NPR helps facilitate alongside PBS Newshour and Marist; we can't speak for everything out there.
In fact, the NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist polls all come with extensive documentation and the full data. For the latest (released on Aug. 3), you can see the surveyors spoke to 1,285 adults from July 24th to July 27th. They were contacted by phone, by text or online using listed landlines, cell phones or address data.
If you want a deeper dive, the NPR Politics Podcast took an extensive look at how polling works in this 2022 episode.
And if you have an election-related question, ask us by using this form.
Next up, Trump surrenders in Georgia
This live blog is winding down, but we'll be back before you know it.
Former President Donald Trump has said he will turn himself in Thursday to authorities in Georgia, where he faces 13 felony charges related to efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.
He's not expected to arrive in Atlanta until later in the day, though his supporters plan to hold a rally outside the Fulton County Jail in the morning.
Come back to NPR.org tomorrow for more updates and analysis. You can find NPR's politics coverage on your radio, the NPR One app and your favorite podcast platform, too.
Ye olde topic of age comes up
The GOP candidates were asked to weigh in on age and mental acuity to serve as president.
"I'm running for president in the United States because we don't need a president who's too old. And we don't need a president who's too young," said former Vice President Mike Pence, 64, which prompted boos from the audience.
"We need a president who knows how Congress works, how the White House works and how states work," he added.
The topic comes up as concern over President Biden's age remains among voters.
Biden, 80, is the oldest president in U.S. history. In second place is former President Trump at 77 years old.
"I think we do need somebody of a different generation to lead this nation forward," said 38-year-old businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who stands as the youngest candidate in the GOP field.
"We have an opportunity to build a multi-ethnic, working-class majority to deliver a landslide. I think I'm the only candidate in this race young or old, black or white, to bring all of those voters along to deliver a Reagan 1980 revolution. We're going to do it in 2024," he added.
A range of approaches to the closing statement
We haven't shared a lot of play-by-play during this coverage, but closing statements feel like a good moment to see the approach of each candidate put side-by-side.
Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked each candidate onstage to explain why they'd be the right one to inspire voters. Here's a taste of how each handled the question:
- Doug Burgum: Tried to touch on as many hot topics as possible, but definitely stressed the economy, securing the border and "innovation not regulation."
- Asa Hutchinson: Said the nation is in trouble because of poor leadership, and the solution is not four more years of President Biden — but also not four more years of Donald Trump.
- Tim Scott: Focused on ethics and morals, saying he learned his values from his mother, including "if you're able-bodied in America, you work; if you take out a loan, you pay it back" and, memorably, "the dream is alive, it is well and it is healthy."
- Chris Christie: Sold himself as the man who could beat a Democratic incumbent and took another swipe at Trump by mentioning the importance of accountability.
- Nikki Haley: Shared an anecdote about dropping her husband off for a deployment, but brought her point back around to kitchen table issues: decreasing inflation, increasing transparency in education and strengthening national security.
- Mike Pence: Tried to position himself as an experienced leader for the times, subtly alluding to Trump by saying "different times call for different leadership."
- Vivek Ramaswamy: Tied up broad cultural points in patriotic language ("The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to man," was one memorable phrase.)
- Ron DeSantis: Focused on his experience as the governor of Florida, saying he could get the job done. "I know what it means to put service above self," he said.
The debate is over — but don't go too far
The onstage action has ended, but we're still here sifting through what was said, what wasn't said and what comes next.
Stick around as the analysis and updates continues.
What Biden said after the debate
At 11:03 p.m. ET, moments after the debate wrapped up, President Biden took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to make a pitch of his own.
"You know, my Dad used to say: 'Don't compare me to the Almighty,' " he wrote. " 'Compare me to the alternative.' "
The post links to a fundraiser for his reelection campaign.
Ramaswamy kept butting heads with the other candidates
Many of the night's most contentious exchanges have involved Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur who introduced himself as an outsider (by lifting a line from former President Barack Obama) before proceeding to butt heads with the other candidates on a range of issues.
His comments alternately drew loud boos and applause from those in the audience, prompted sharp criticisms from his competitors and forced moderators to intervene at various points.
He suggested Chris Christie (who said he "sounds like ChatGPT") was vying for an MSNBC contributor job rather than the presidency.
Ramaswamy also mocked Nikki Haley, responding to her comments calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a murderer by wishing her well "in your future career on the boards of Lockheed and Raytheon."
"You have no foreign policy experience and it shows," she said, as the crowd cheered.
Read more about Ramaswamy — and listen to NPR's interview with him.
When's the next debate? What we know about the schedule so far
At this point, only one more Republican primary debate is officially on the calendar, and it's just over a month away.
It will take place on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. FOX Business, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Univision and Rumble are partners with the RNC for the event.
The qualifications to participate in this second event will be higher than the first, the Associated Press reports. Candidates must bring in even higher polling numbers and a greater amount of unique donors. Those requirements must be met at least two days before the debate, so the roster may not be finalized for a while.
The RNC requirement that candidates must pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee applies to all of its debates.
Nikki Haley said last month that the third debate will be held in Alabama, but that has not been confirmed by the RNC.
It's not clear how many debates there might be in total. The last time there was a Republican primary without an incumbent, in 2016, the party held 12 debates between August 2015 and March 2016.
How are Republicans doing with young voters?
Tuesday’s debate is cohosted by the Young America’s Foundation, YAF, a conservative-leaning organization focused on engaging with young people.
This comes as Republicans continue to face challenges turning out young voters, who have decidedly voted for Democrats in recent major elections.
But Democrats don’t have the group locked down. Voters under 30 don’t overwhelmingly align with the party. According to the latest Harvard Youth Poll, just 35% affiliate with Democrats, compared with 24% who align with Republicans and 40% who call themselves independents.
This spring, the Republican National Committee announced a Youth Advisory Council to mobilize and connect with young voters.
The group is co-chaired by millennial House members New York Rep. Mike Lawler and Florida Rep. Kat Cammack, along with Gen Z political commentators C.J. Pearson and Brilyn Hollyhand.
On immigration, GOP rivals compete over whose crackdown is tougher
More than eight years after former President Donald Trump launched his campaign by promising to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the GOP candidates are scrambling to outdo each other over whose immigration policy is the toughest.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to send the U.S. military to the southern border, and to use “lethal force" against suspected drug traffickers coming into the United States.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott vowed to complete the border wall, while doubling the size of the U.S. Border Patrol.
All the candidates on the stage are mostly aligned with Trump’s hardline immigration positions.
The Trump campaign leaked the details of its own hardline immigration proposals earlier in the week, vowing to complete the border wall and impose unprecedented restrictions on legal immigration if he’s reelected.
The other GOP candidates are unified in blaming President Biden’s policies for a surge in the number of migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, even as those numbers have dipped since last year’s record highs.
Candidates say Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence took a shot at former President Donald Trump about Jan. 6: “The American people deserve to know that the president asked me to put him over the Constitution," Pence said. "And I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”
Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum all said tonight that Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6 by refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Christie quickly defended Pence, stating that he deserves not just credit, but "our thanks as Americans."
"We have to dispense with the person who said we need to suspend the Constitution to put forward his political career," Christie said.
6 of the 8 GOP presidential candidates pledge to support Trump for president even if he’s convicted
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were the only two Republican presidential candidates who said they would not support former President Donald Trump if he is "convicted in a court of law." The moderators asked the candidates to raise their hands if they would support him. Only Christie and Hutchinson kept their hands down.
Hutchinson noted that he has long said Jan. 6 "morally disqualified" Trump from being president.
Hutchinson and Christie were widely booed for their comments, reflecting Trump support among the crowd in the arena. The remarks came as eight candidates on the stage — nearly an hour into the debate — got a chance to weigh in on Trump and his four indictments.
All of the candidates had to pledge to support the eventual party nominee to make it on the debate stage.
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated candidates were asked if they would support former President Donald Trump if indicted. Trump has already been indicted four times. The question was whether they would still support him if convicted.
Candidates attack energy policy and 'Green New Deal'
In their opening statements, Republican presidential candidates came out immediately talking about increasing U.S. oil and gas production and attacking climate solutions like renewable energy and the “Green New Deal.”
“We need to lower your gas prices,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “We're going to open up all energy production. We will be energy dominant again in this country."
This is misleading. Opening up more energy production now could impact gas prices in the future but not immediately, as it takes years to ramp up production. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has said the world must reduce oil and gas production now to reach global goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The first Republican presidential debate comes after months of heat waves that have hit much of the Earth. This summer will likely be one of the hottest on record. DeSantis’ state of Florida has had some of its hottest ocean temperatures, which are threatening coral.
DeSantis invokes Soros, a frequent target of right-wing conspiracies
Asked about rising crime rates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis invoked George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist who is a frequent bogeyman in right-wing circles.
DeSantis accused Soros of "funding these radical left-wing district attorneys,” saying “they get into office and they say they're not going to prosecute crimes.”
He’s referring to Soros’s track record of backing progressive prosecutors in states including California, Texas, Illinois and DeSantis’ own Florida as part of a push to reform the American justice system. The governor went on to point to his suspending two Florida district attorneys whose campaigns received money from a committee funded by Soros.
Hungarian-born Soros, who is Jewish, survived the Holocaust and has become a major donor to democratic and anti-communist causes around the world, including progressive initiatives in the U.S. and civil society institutions across Europe. He’s long been a target of Republican criticism in the U.S. as well as antisemitic conspiracy theories around the globe.
Trump returns to many of his "greatest hits" in his interview with Tucker Carlson
In his pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump shared some of what is known as his greatest hits of complaints and grievances.
He took aim at President Biden, former FBI Director James Comey and Hillary Clinton. He also took time to complain at length about what he views as subpar water pressure in showerheads.
“They have sinks where no water comes into it. They have restrictors. When I say no water, very little water, you want to wash your hands, right,” he said. “Yeah, and you you've seen this and you turn on the sink and it's very little or you want to wash your beautiful hair, right.”
How the candidates are talking about climate change
The second question of the night was on a topic the GOP has historically shied away from: climate change.
A student representing Young America’s Foundation sent in a pre-recorded question: "How will you as both president of the United States and leader of the Republican Party calm their fears that the Republican Party doesn't care about climate change?"
“The climate change agenda is a hoax,” Vivek Ramaswamy said, which garnered boos from the crowd.
The majority of scientists agree climate change is real and is fueled by humans burning fossil fuels.
“The anti-carbon agenda is the wet blanket on our economy,” Ramaswamy said, as the booing crowd continued. “And so the reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate.”
This is inaccurate. Fossil fuel pollution kills thousands each year, particularly vulnerable populations like infants.
In opening statements, Ramaswamy said he wanted to “unlock nuclear energy, drill, frack, burn coal and embrace nuclear.”
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley took a different approach, acknowledging climate change is real.
“Is climate change real? Yes, it is,” she said. “But if you want to go and really change the environment, then we need to start telling China and India that they have to lower their emissions.”
China contributes the most to climate change, followed by the United States and India. China is opening new coal plants, in part because human-caused climate change is increasing drought and threatening their hydroelectric supplies. China is also a leader in renewable energy production.
Candidates like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum took a common conservative tack of attacking climate solutions, saying that Chinese solar panels are processed by Chinese coal plants.
China still gets about half of its energy from coal plants. The Chinese government has committed to having its emissions peak before 2030.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina took a similar stance to Burgum, pivoting to bringing jobs back to America, arguing that with new domestic jobs “we will have a better economy and a better environment.”
Halftime report: Here's what's been discussed so far
The debate has passed the half-way mark and so far, candidates have introduced themselves, traded barbs, offered policy takes and slammed the Biden administration.
Some of the topics that have come up so far include:
The economy: The candidates answered questions about the viral song "Rich Men North of Richmond" and how they would address voters' concerns about the economy. Among them: DeSantis criticized the federal government's response to the pandemic, while Haley also blamed Republicans for their federal spending.
Climate change: A representative from the Young America's Foundation asked how the candidates would assuage young peoples' fears that the Republican Party "doesn't care about climate change." DeSantis blamed Biden for not doing more to respond to the wildfires in Maui, criticizing him for being on the beach when they happened. Haley said part of the solution involves telling China and India to lower their emissions. Scott advocated for bringing jobs back to the U.S. from China.
Abortion: Several candidates affirmed their stance as "pro-life," though they differed in their views on a hypothetical federal abortion ban and at what point in a pregnancy the procedure should be banned.
Public safety: Candidates weighed in on crime, violence and the criminal justice system. They also touched on what they described as the drug and mental health crises. That's when the conversation turned to the importance of the rule of law — and former President Trump.
Abortion emerges as another hot topic. Here's what was said
Candidates sparred over how to navigate the complex political realities around abortion.
Debate moderator Martha MacCallum noted that 2022 midterm voters largely signaled support for abortion rights in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was “proud” to sign a state law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, and pointed to his reelection victory in 2022 as a sign that anti-abortion candidates can win. He dodged a question about whether he’d sign a similar law at the federal level.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has strongly advocated for a national abortion ban after 15 weeks and has pushed his fellow Republicans to do the same, touted his religious faith, saying he’d opposed abortion “after I gave my life to Jesus Christ.”
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said states like California and New York can’t be allowed to “have abortions on demand” until birth. Abortions in the final months of pregnancy are relatively rare and often take place because of serious medical complications.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has previously called for working toward a national consensus on abortion, said, “we’re all pro-life” — referring to the candidates onstage — but insisted that Republicans should “be honest” about the fact that the party lacks the votes to pass a national abortion ban.
Where do the candidates stand on support for Ukraine?
The Biden administration has directed more than $75 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded last year.
Polls show that most Americans support the U.S. arming Ukraine, but support for continued aid to Ukraine is dwindling. A growing number of conservative Americans say it's time to slow — or stop — the flow of military and financial aid to Ukraine, as NPR has reported.
Here's where the candidates stand:
Former President Trump has criticized Congress for giving aid to Ukraine, and said recently on Fox News that he would force a swift end to the conflict, adding that he would tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "you got to settle."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also opposes more U.S. aid, saying earlier this year that "while the U.S. has many vital national interests ... becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them."
Some other candidates have taken a difference stance. Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, voiced support for Ukraine and has criticized her opponents for not doing the same. Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, who is not on the debate stage, has made similar comments. Former Vice President Mike Pence has also been vocal about the importance of giving Ukraine the resources it needs to win the war.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has said in recent days that under his (widely panned) plan for ending the conflict, he would allow Russia to keep parts of Ukraine and block Ukraine from joining NATO, adding that "our goal should not be for Putin to lose."
And Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visited Ukraine earlier this month, becoming the second primary candidate to do so. Pence met with Zelenskyy during a surprise visit to Kyiv in June. Christie has said he wants Ukraine to have “every weapon they need to be able to win” what he described as a proxy war.
Why does this debate matter?
Why should we even pay attention to this debate? It seems like Trump is sure to win the nomination, so what's the point of learning about the other candidates who have near-zero chances?
While the former president holds a sizeable lead in the polls, it's too early to say definitively that Trump is "sure to win."
In fact, a new NBC News poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers shows that 42% support Trump (about 10 percentage points lower than he's averaging in national surveys) — meaning there's still space for someone to mount a challenge. Iowa votes first, so how candidates perform there has an significant impact on their perception and success in other states.
This debate is a chance for candidates to introduce themselves to a wider audience — and polling shows that's what Republican voters want. A CBS News poll released this week found that 91% of likely GOP primary voters said they want the candidates to focus on making the case for themselves rather than going after Trump.
Research shows that presidential debates can change peoples' minds, especially for primaries (since people are more likely to vote along partisan lines in a general election) and even more so when people have relatively little information about the candidates, according to FiveThirtyEight.
And if you need another reason to know who these candidates are, here's one: Trump has deemed some of them VP-worthy, if he does win again.
Over on X, Trump is going after candidates on the Republican stage
Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at his Democratic and Republican rivals during the interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that's airing now on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
As eight of his Republican opponents duked it out on stage in Milwaukee, the former president did his best to steal away attention from Fox News while promising that “sparks would fly.”
Trump boasted at the beginning of the interview that their conversation would get higher ratings than the presidential debate.
Carlson asked Trump about Republicans who he could not support as president. Trump focused his early ire on two of his biggest critics, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He called Hutchinson “weak and pathetic.”
“How does this guy get elected Governor of Arkansas? ... He's nasty always,” Trump said. Trump took aim at Christie's low approval ratings and called him a "maniac" for focusing singularly on attacking Trump.
The context behind that 'skinny kid with a funny name' jab, explained
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy pitched himself to voters as an outsider candidate, arguing “it’s gonna take an outsider” to put the country on a stronger path. Borrowing a line nearly identical to one once employed by former President Barack Obama, Ramaswamy said voters might be wondering what a “skinny guy with a funny last name” was doing on the stage.
That echoed the words of then-Sen. Obama, who described himself as a “skinny kid with a funny name” at the Democratic National Convention in 2004.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie later noted that the line had originated with Obama, jabbing at Ramaswamy: “I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur" and saying he sounded like ChatGPT.
Ramaswamy also appeared to draw inspiration from another statement that Obama directed toward Republicans in 2010 as the country was struggling with the aftermath of the recession: “You can't have the keys back. You don't know how to drive.”
Ramaswamy’s ascent in recent primary polls has made him a target for his Republican rivals.
His outsider strategy has been tried before: In 2016, for example, businesswoman Carly Fiorina and neurosurgeon Ben Carson each touted their outsider status in their bids for the Republican nomination — only to be defeated by Donald Trump.
The debate opened with a reference to 'Rich Men North of Richmond,' a song that contains some extremist notes
The debate opened up with a nod to a breakout country song, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” that has achieved the unusual feat of topping the Billboard 100 chart almost overnight.
The song, which is being hailed by some as a kind of “hillbilly elegy” for the working class, is a breakout hit from a previously unknown singer who goes by the name Oliver Anthony.
It rails against the hardship of taxation, but also against people on welfare — and it also nods to a conspiracy theory that has become a mainstay of the far right.
In one lyric, Anthony says, “I wish politicians would look out for miners / And not just minors on an island somewhere.”
The mention of “minors on an island” is understood to refer to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal; though Epstein died in jail in 2019, the circumstances around his death continue to feed conspiratorial thinking.
In another taped interview on his public YouTube page, Anthony also speaks about his concern over human trafficking and says “one of the worst things a human can do is take advantage of a child.”
Together, those notes hit on themes that are foundational to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
That conspiracy theory revolves around a baseless claim that elites (those whom Anthony might call the “Rich Men North of Richmond”) are secretly trafficking children for sex and to harvest their blood.
It is closely tied in with the anti-Semitic blood libel and has helped lay the groundwork for a moral panic around children being targeted by pedophiles, which today has propelled violent extremists to target LGBTQ people and their allies.
Domestic energy production is set to hit a record high
The average price of gasoline has jumped about 25 cents a gallon in the last month, so energy is once again a front-burner issue. But at $3.85/gallon, AAA says gas prices are still about $1.15/gallon below their record level set last summer, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. sanctions that followed.
Despite GOP claims that the Biden administration is limiting domestic energy production, U.S oil production is projected to hit a record high this year of 12.8 million barrels/day.
Here's what's actually happening with the economy
The Republicans onstage are attacking President Biden on the economy, which polls show is a source of concern for many voters.
Inflation spiked above 9% last year but has since fallen by two-thirds. Unemployment remains near a 50-year low, at 3.5%.
And U.S. employers have added nearly 13.4 million jobs since Biden took office (compared to a loss of nearly 2.7 million jobs during the four years Donald Trump was in the White House).
Would Trump lose his right to vote if convicted of any charges?
Will Donald Trump lose his right to vote in his state of residence (Florida) if convicted of any of the charges against him?
Trump is facing a total of 91 felony charges across four different criminal cases. Being convicted of any of them would have permanently lost Trump the right to vote in his state of residence — until recently.
Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, officially changed his legal residence to Florida in 2019. That same year, a new law took effect in Florida restoring voting rights to most people with felony convictions.
Voters had overwhelmingly approved it the previous year, though Gov. Ron DeSantis — now one of Trump's 2024 primary challengers — opposed the measure and has since taken other actions to restrict voting rights in the state.
A voting rights group filed a lawsuit against DeSantis last month arguing that he violated the Voting Rights Act by intimidating former felons who attempted to vote in 2020.
Trump would likely still face voting restrictions, even temporarily, if convicted on any felony counts. Florida is one of many states that prevents felons from voting until after they've served their sentences, Insider reports.
And the candidates have taken the stage
All eight candidates are now behind their lecterns, and the action will begin momentarily. Fox says there'll be no opening statements — just straight to the questions.
If you're looking for a livestream, you can find all the handy links here.
Otherwise, stick with us for analysis and updates on the major moments.
The stage is set
Eight empty lecterns, the presidential seal and plenty of red, white and blue — as far as debate stage set-ups go, this hits the balance between star-spangled and simple.
The Trump campaign releases a snarky anti-DeSantis debate night bingo card
The Trump campaign continued its trolling of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday afternoon, emailing reporters a "Ron DeSanctimonious Debate Night Bingo" card of mannerisms and phrases — many of them demeaning — associated with his rival.
DeSantis has been simultaneously dropping in the polls and going viral for a steady stream of what many on the internet have deemed awkward campaign trail moments. The bingo card makes reference to some of them.
For instance, it has both "Duh-Santis" and "Dee-Santis," a reference to the candidate flip-flopping on the pronunciation of his own last name. It includes phrases he's been known to say, such as "woke," "folks" and "Floridians."
It makes jabs about his campaign — "saved by Fox News" is on there in all four corners — and political stances, with "Ron defends slavery" and "flip flops on Social Security ... again." And it accuses him of copying Trump himself, with phrases like "Ron plagiarizes Trump" and "mimics Trump hands."
There are also non-political predictions: "wipes snot," "red ears," "nervous laugh." And then there's "pudding mention," which has to do with a viral story about DeSantis reportedly eating a pudding cup with his fingers that sparked plenty of talk-show material and a Trump campaign ad.
Insider reports that Trump's campaign distributed pudding snack packs and printouts of the bingo cards to reporters at a steakhouse in Milwaukee ahead of the debate.
And his campaign isn't the only group to release a snarky bingo card ahead of the first primary debate — the Democratic National Committee released one too, with such cards as "Ron DeSantis makes a weird face," "defends Donald Trump," "national abortion ban" and "Barbie."
Who are the moderators? Meet Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum
Tonight's debate will be moderated by two Fox News hosts: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
MacCallum is the anchor and executive editor of the weekday program The Story with Martha MacCallum. She has "played a role in every major political event since the 2004 presidential election," according to her Fox News biography.
Most recently, she co-hosted Fox News' 2022 midterm election coverage, including co-hosting a debate between Ohio Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan.
Baier, who joined the network as a reporter in 1998, is currently its chief political anchor and the anchor and executive editor of the weeknight Special Report with Bret Baier.
His Fox News bio says he's similarly played a critical role in every major political event since joining the network, including co-anchoring 2022 midterm election coverage and moderating a debate between Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bernie Sanders.
Baier has conducted many of the network's high-profile political interviews in recent years — including an especially contentious one with Trump in June, where the anchor pressed the former president about his handling of classified documents after leaving office.
Trump later slammed Baier and the network for how the interview was handled.
"Then you have a hostile network like Fox. When I did the interview with Bret, I thought it was fine," he said. "I thought it was OK, but there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty."
That interview is one of the reasons behind Trump's growing rift with Fox, NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik says.
Baier said this week that he thought Trump's plans to surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday "calculated," adding: "I think it is about sucking the oxygen out of the room for anybody who had a big night on Wednesday making the rounds on Thursday.”
Meanwhile, MacCallum told Fox News this week that her main goal for the debate is "to move this process forward in a way that people feel is edifying and that they are more interested in the morning after on Thursday."
"Our job is to draw out of them in the most concise and challenging way how they would deal with the very serious issues that confront the country," she added.
She said her strategy will involve asking the right questions to draw out the candidates' visions for the future and listening closely to their answers, to make sure they're not dodging the questions or veering off track.
Moderators must "keep it on track and hold people to the question and make sure that the viewers and the voters, who are the most important part of the evening, are actually getting an answer to the question," MacCallum said.
Have a question about the GOP race? Our reporters want to hear from you
If you're thinking about something election-related, chances are that NPR's politics reporters are thinking about it, too.
Leave us your questions using the form below, and we'll answer as many as we can during tonight's coverage. We'll use the rest to guide our reporting and identify topics we've under-covered.
Should you choose to leave us your email address, we may reach out for follow-up questions.
Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.
Can any candidate emerge from Trump's shadow?
While front-runner Trump won't physically be on the debate stage tonight, his presence is likely to loom large.
So one of the biggest questions of the night is also one of the biggest of the campaign itself: Will any candidate(s) be able to step out from his shadow? And if so, how?
"No one in the party has gotten out from under Trump's shadow since he emerged on the political scene eight years ago," writes NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.
"Trump has been like a solar eclipse in that time, including in this GOP primary. He's had a transcendental, hypnotic-like hold on the party in that time, and this debate, in theory, is an opportunity for one of these candidates to emerge without Trump blotting out the sun."
Here's what that might look like for some of his competitors, according to Montanaro:
- Can South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who's spending millions on ads in Iowa, use his biographical story to connect with the audience and draw a sunny contrast with Trump without needing to talk about him?
- Can former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the only woman on the stage, hammer home the point that she's been making in the run-up to the debate that she's the candidate Democrats fear most — and make the audience believe it?
- Can entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy keep up his momentum and convince Republicans he's not just a gadfly but someone they can seriously see as president?
- Can Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reclaim the spotlight and look like the man Republican voters thought he would be before he actually began running?
That remains to be seen. But, as Montanaro points out, whatever momentum any of the candidates may get out of tonight's debate is likely to be overshadowed by Trump mere hours later.
The former president is expected to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results.
Why is Rumble cosponsoring the debate?
Fox News is broadcasting tonight’s debate, but many viewers will tune in on Rumble, a video-sharing website that’s become a popular right-wing alternative to YouTube.
Rumble, which markets itself as being “immune to cancel culture,” was founded in 2013 as an outlet for content creators who felt left behind by big platforms’ emphasis on brands and influencers. Its growth boomed in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when many conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump went looking for alternatives to big tech companies as they cracked down on accounts breaking their rules against election denial, COVID misinformation and QAnon conspiracy theories. Rumble emerged as one of a crop of platforms promising few rules around the kind of content users can post.
Today, some of Rumble’s most popular channels include those from Dan Bongino, a former Fox News host banned from YouTube for posting COVID misinformation, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and social media influencer Andrew Tate, who was indicted in June on human trafficking and rape charges in Romania. It also continues to carry Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik, which were barred from YouTube and other mainstream platforms following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
The company claimed 80 million monthly active users in the last three months of 2022, boosted by the midterm elections, but that figure dropped to 44 million in the second quarter of this year.
The site has proved popular among conservative backers as well as users. It raised money in 2021 from right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance, now a Republican senator from Ohio. It has deals to handle video streaming and sell ads for Trump’s Truth Social platform. In 2022, Rumble went public on the NASDAQ.
5 big questions going into the debate
There are a lot of questions going into the debate tonight. These are five of the biggest ones, according to NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro:
1. Which gets more attention — the debate or Trump's counterprogramming?
2. How much, if at all, do the candidates on the debate stage focus on Trump?
3. What (else) will the candidates focus on?
4. What is the importance of where the debate is being held?
5. Can any candidate emerge from Trump's shadow?
One reason for Trump's absence? His souring relationship with Fox News
Trump has said he won't participate in tonight's debate because he doesn't need to, thanks to his leads in the polls.
But his decision to skip — and tape an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead — is likely also informed by his view of the network, says NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.
Trump and Fox News have a complicated relationship. The former president has professed a lot of anger at the network over the years, most recently over a June interview with Bret Baier (one of the co-hosts of tonight's debate), who pressed him on his handling of classified documents.
He's also been frustrated with the interest that Rupert Murdoch — Fox's controlling owner and founder — has taken in other Republicans, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (who is not in the race).
Murdoch always wants someone he can do business with, Folkenflik says. He ultimately embraced then-candidate Trump as he prevailed in his first election bid — and Folkenflik says that helped him with a lot of things, including big business deals.
"Think of when he sold off a lot of Fox's assets to Disney," he says. "That could have been easily held up by a lot of antitrust concerns. Donald Trump called him that morning and congratulated him, asked him only, you know, are you going to hold on to Fox News, which of course he did."
But Murdoch has been searching for another candidate this time around, in part because of the Dominion defamation case (in which Fox had to pay almost $800 million over Trump's false claims of voter fraud).
Fox ousted Carlson right after that settlement, though he remains under contract. He has his own grievances, Folkenflik points out, which could help to explain Trump's decision to sit down with him for a competing conversation.
"Carlson is using this opportunity to get attention and refuse to be sidelined," he says. "He very much wants to be relevant in this political cycle to keep himself as part of the game."
That interview will air at 8:55 p.m. ET via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The RNC debate will start five minutes later on Fox News.
Presidential historian on tonight's debate: ‘The barking dog is the one who gets attention’
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss says typical debate tactics — like quick jabs, punchy one-liners and scripted moments — are inevitable, especially for tonight’s debate.
“You're going to see very rehearsed performances,” Beschloss told Morning Edition. “Each of these candidates have been talking to advisers about tactics, how to get recognized, how to attack certain other people who are threats to them. But you see them all together and we will see patterns among them that perhaps we wouldn't see if they weren't all on stage together tonight.”
The first debate is generally the most important, according to University of Michigan Professor Aaron Kall, because candidates have an opportunity to make a first impression. And for unpopular candidates, this impression could make or break their chance to hold the highest political position in the U.S.
“They will be jockeying for prominence and air,” Beschloss said. “So whatever we see of any of these candidates is likely to be very brief, but it's better than nothing.”
Beschloss says there is a slim chance candidates will present themselves as reassuring. Instead, they’ll likely aim to be dramatic or extreme. “The barking dog is the one who gets attention,” Beschloss said. “And I'm not comparing the candidates to dogs. But what I'm saying is that there are all the rewards for someone who has a snappy attack line, or a slogan that people remember, or who get into an exchange with someone and get the best of it. Those are the moments that stand out in any debate and they especially stand out in a debate with eight people.”
Listen to Beschloss' full converstation with NPR's Steve Inskeep
Doug Burgum is in the building
Candidates started arriving to the venue hours ago, according to NPR's Franco Ordoñez, who's waiting in the spin room.
In an interview with NPR's All Things Considered this afternoon, Ordoñez said one of the arrivals — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum — made a bit of a splash.
Burgum had gotten hurt playing basketball earlier, putting his debate attendance in question. His determination to make the stage (now with crutches) feels like par for the course. After all, this is the same candidate who offered his donors $20 gift cards in exchange for $1 donations in order to meet the debate criteria.
A Republican strategist has this advice for the candidates
Trump is leading in the polls but will be absent from tonight's stage. So what are his opponents to do — keep talking about him? Take advantage of the fact that he's not up there with them?
Republican strategist Scott Jennings says the strategy for most of the candidates onstage will be to try to "supplant [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis as the front-runner of the non-Trump candidates."
DeSantis has dropped in national and state polls, and his campaign appears to be struggling with everything from fundraising to messaging to staffing. Jennings tells Morning Edition that "everybody on that stage" would like to replace him.
"For DeSantis, it's a high-risk environment because he could either continue to degrade, or it's a high-reward environment in that he could stabilize his candidacy and reassert his dominance among the non-Trump crowd," he adds.
DeSantis' messaging has been along the lines of "we love Trump, he didn't do all the things he told us he was going to do." Jennings says he suspects that will continue.
"But at some point," he adds, "you have to start to ask yourself whether this is an academic conversation."
That's because Trump continues to dominate the field, despite — and perhaps even due in part to — his mounting legal troubles, which seem to only fuel his popularity.
"It's quite a conundrum for the rest of the candidates who want to run on policies when they're fighting off Donald Trump, who's obviously running on being a victim and a martyr," Jennings says. "And nobody's figured out what to do about it yet."
He adds that Republican voters seem to be responding to the idea that this election should be a chance for Trump to redeem himself or clear his name, more so than a chance for Republicans to advance their agenda.
What are Democrats up to this week?
The Democratic National Committee will be live-tweeting the debate and plans to dispatch surrogates to TV networks the following day. They started posting memes and predictions — including an "extreme MAGA Republican debate" bingo card — on the platform X hours before the 9 p.m. ET start time.
Also this week, the Biden-Harris campaign announced its first state-specific ad in Wisconsin as a part of a 16-week, $25 million ad campaign in battleground states.
The campaign is also touting this as the "largest and earliest media buy for a reelection campaign into constituency media ever" and the campaign's first investments in Hispanic and African American media.
Would any of the candidates join a potential second Trump administration?
Have any of the candidates on stage tonight seriously considered taking a vice president role if Donald Trump becomes the Republican nominee? Why or why not?
Some of the candidates have been more openly critical of Trump than others — take former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, for example — and none have spoken openly about what, if any, involvement, they would want to have in a hypothetical second Trump administration.
Except for the former president, that is.
In an interview last month, Fox News' Maria Bartiromo asked Trump whether he saw any of his challengers as potential vice president material. He said "possibly," and went on to claim — without naming names — that some had already raised the idea.
"I mean, I think you have some good people on the stage. Actually, I think you have some very talented people. I've been impressed by some of them," Trump said. "Some of them I'm very friendly with. Actually, a number of them called me up not to ask for permission, but sort of to ask for permission, to say they'd like to do it. A number of the people up there — I'm not going to embarrass them by saying who— but no, I think you have good people. I think you have good potential cabinet members to actually do that."
Trump praised South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, calling him "very good" and lauding the work they did together on economic "opportunity zones."
"I mean, I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he's in right now campaigning," Trump said. "But Tim is a talented guy, and you have other very talented people."
Scott, however, doesn't seem as enthused. His campaign later told Fox News: "I did not enter this race to come in second place. Second place is the first loser."
Tonight's debate is in Milwaukee. Why?
Tonight's debate is taking place in Milwaukee, which is also slated to host the Republican Party's national nominating convention next July.
Milwaukee hasn't had a Republican mayor since 1908. In fact, Democrats were planning to hold their convention there in 2020 (though COVID dictated otherwise).
So why did Republicans choose it?
As NPR's Ron Elving reports, the politics of cities like Milwaukee are no longer as predictable as they once were by their pasts. Wisconsin has become one of the six or seven states most likely to be closely contested in a national election (Biden barely eked out victory there in 2020).
"By coming to Milwaukee for 2024, the GOP signals a continuing commitment to compete in the region," Elving writes. "It also demonstrates the party's interest in connecting with urban working-class voters, especially those with conservative views on social issues such as abortion and gender identity."
One conspicuous absence from tonight's line-up is Donald J. Trump
The former president is the clear front-runner for the presidential nomination, and he says there's no need for him to appear onstage with his competitors tonight.
Instead, he plans to sit down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an interview set to air at 8:55 p.m. ET. Trump's interview can be viewed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Fox News fired Carlson in April after settling a defamation lawsuit over bogus election fraud claims.
Several media outlets reported that Trump has already taped the interview and plans to spend Wednesday evening at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. On Thursday, he's expected to surrender to a Fulton County jail in Georgia, where he faces racketeering charges.
Climate change, the economy, democracy: You told us what questions you want to see answered
We know that the eight candidates will begin answering questions as soon as they take the stage (Fox News doesn't plan to ask for opening statements). But beyond that, it's tough to say with any certainty what will come up in tonight's debate.
But we do have a sense of what you, dear readers, hope to hear about. Hundreds of you weighed in using our audience question form by telling us what you'd ask the candidates, if you could.
Here are a few questions that reflect the most-mentioned topics:
"What is each candidate's approach to leading a national conversation about bridging the divide that currently exists in our country and threatens the viability of our democracy?" — James P.
"What are the Republican candidates stance on climate change and how do they intend to deal with it if elected?" — Cheryl
"How will you address the economy with rising interest rates, food costs, supply chain disruptions?" — Kristin S.
"Would you support adding Ukraine to NATO?" — Carly
"Would you consider a pardon for former President Trump if elected? And if so, how would you justify it?" — Sean
Got elections questions? Let NPR reporters know what you want answered.
Which candidates will be onstage?
To qualify for this debate, candidates need to receive donations from 40,000 individuals and reach 1% support in several polls. Eight candidates were able to meet that criteria by Monday's deadline.
They are:
- Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota
- Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey
- Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida
- Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina
- Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas
- Mike Pence, former vice president
- Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur
- Tim Scott, senator of South Carolina
See NPR's full list of 2024 Republican presidential candidates.
How to watch tonight's debate
Tonight's face-off is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. The debate, which is sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, is hosted by Fox News and will be moderated by Fox hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
Though we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis throughout the evening on this page, we won't carry a livestream.
Here's where you can watch along:
- The Fox News Channel
- The Fox Business Network
- Online, at foxnews.com
- On the streaming platform Rumble, which is an official RNC partner
Welcome to NPR's live debate coverage
In just a little under two hours, eight of the candidates for the Republican presidential primary will take the stage in Milwaukee for the first debate of the 2024 election season.
If past is precedent, we can expect to see plenty of verbal sparring, a bit of stumbling and some glittering generalities.
We at NPR want to be honest about one thing up front: We aren't trying to cover it all.
Our aim with election coverage is to focus on voters, communities and the issues that concern them. The voices and views of major candidates are of course a major component of that, but we want to acknowledge that it can take some time to ensure we're bringing you all views with accuracy and examining them through the lens we think they deserve.
Here's what you can expect from our live coverage tonight:
- A recap of key moments and exchanges
- Analysis on major themes and dynamics
- Light fact-checking on hot topics and flags for misinformation
- Answers to some of your questions about the race, in real time
And remember, this is just the first debate of what's likely to be a long election season — stick with NPR in the coming days, weeks and months for more.
Thanks, as always, for joining us.