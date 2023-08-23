As it unfolded: Key moments from the first GOP primary debate

The first Republican presidential debate was an odd sight — the front-runner for the nomination wasn’t there; the person polling second, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seemed to disappear into the background with none of the candidates taking any shots at him; and the person who seemed to draw the most attention was someone most people likely never heard of before this campaign began and is unlikely to be the nominee, former tech CEO Vivek Ramaswamy, who is only 38.

Watching Ramaswamy was like watching an entire campaign’s rise and decline happen in one night. He was sharp and fast-talking and seemed to command the stage initially, but as the night wore on, he found himself increasingly on the defensive, especially on foreign policy.

“You are choosing a murderer over a pro-American country,” former Trump U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley fired at Ramaswamy for his position on the war in Ukraine. She added for punctuation, “You have no foreign policy experience and it shows. It shows.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie blasted him at one point this way: “I’ve had enough of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT.”

There’s a clear generational divide in this GOP, especially on foreign policy. The party of Trump and Ramaswamy is not part of the moral interventionist wing of the party’s past. Instead, they seem fine ceding territory in Ukraine to Russia and don’t see an existential threat from Russia’s aggression.

This was a debate that, for the first 50 minutes anyway, allowed potential GOP primary voters — and the rest of America — a window into a world without Trump in this contest, a world in which Trump was just a former president who decided not to run for another term. But who would those GOP candidates select from this crop? That’s not clear.

And that continues to be Trump’s great advantage, even if there was some risk in him not showing up because he wasn’t there to defend himself. Surprisingly, perhaps, the candidates all agreed that former Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6.

That would have likely gone very differently had Trump been there — and why he’s probably at least more likely than before this debate to show up to the next one, especially since his attempt at counterprogramming with his interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly Twitter, didn’t give him command of the spotlight like he might have hoped.