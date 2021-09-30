Start Your Day Here: The NBA's Vaccine Rules, Congress Scrambles To Avert A Shutdown And More

Good morning,

Government shutdown vote: Congressional leaders say they have a deal to avoid a government shutdown at midnight tonight, but Democrats are still scrambling to move forward with spending bills that include priorities like expanded health care and combatting climate change.

NBA vaccinations: The NBA is back, and new pandemic policies have put some players in the spotlight for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Britney Spears update: A judge has suspended Spears' father from her conservatorship and plans to terminate the 13-year legal arrangement completely in November.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, senators are questioning Facebook's global head of safety today about what the company knows about its negative effect on kids, after recent news reports revealed Facebook's own data on the topic.

