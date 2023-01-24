LIVE: At least 18 dead in 3 days in a brutal wave of gun violence in California

Published January 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST
Seven Killed In Half Moon Bay, California Shooting
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
FBI agents arrive at a farm Tuesday where a mass shooting occurred Monday in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

The suspected gunman was an employee at one of the two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, Calif., where he shot and killed 7 people. The attack is the third shooting with multiple people hurt or killed in California in three days.

Here's what we're following: