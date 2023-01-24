LIVE: At least 18 dead in 3 days in a brutal wave of gun violence in California
The suspected gunman was an employee at one of the two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, Calif., where he shot and killed 7 people. The attack is the third shooting with multiple people hurt or killed in California in three days.
Here's what we're following:
- The San Mateo County sheriff said many of the Half Moon Bay victims were migrants, complicating efforts to locate next of kin.
- The U.S. has already seen over 30 mass shootings since the start of 2023.
- What, exactly, counts as a mass shooting? Sources disagree.