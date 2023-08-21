Storm Hilary live updates: Millions are at risk of deadly flooding as rain slows

Ryan Sun / AP Vendor stands were shuttered at Venice Beach on Sunday.

Just how much rain did Southern California get?

The National Weather Service Los Angeles said at 3 a.m. local time that "virtually all rainfall daily records have been broken thus far."

Among them: A record rainfall of 2.48 inches was set in downtown Los Angeles, breaking the previous record of 0.03 set in 1906. Palmdale Airport saw 3.93 inches, smashing the old record of 0.05 set in 1934.

Los Angeles International Airport and Long Beach Airport both broke new records with 2.03 and 2.27 inches of rain, respectively.

They broke their old records of "trace" (greater than zero but too small to be measured), which were set in 1973 — the year after Albert Hammond released "It Never Rains in Southern California," as it so happens.

But when it pours ... Other areas saw even higher numbers, including:



Lewis Ranch: 7.04 in

Saugus: 6.46 in

Lake Palmdale: 5.98 in

Morris Dam: 5.71 in

Stunt Ranch: 4.88 in

The region also saw new temperature highs, according to the NWS: Santa Maria Airport in northern Santa Barbara County clocked a record high of 85 degrees F, breaking the old record of 82 from 2007.