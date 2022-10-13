Jan. 6 committee has voted to subpoena Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee just wrapped up what could be the final hearing about its U.S. Capitol insurrection investigation. At the hearing's end, the panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

Get caught up:



Trump subpoena: The Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. Before the hearing started, Chairman Thompson also told reporters that the panel is considering hearing directly from former Vice President Mike Pence as well.

The Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. Before the hearing started, Chairman Thompson also told reporters that the panel is considering hearing directly from former Vice President Mike Pence as well. Election lies: Trump "maliciously" repeated false claims about the election "to a wide audience over and over again. His intent was to deceive," committee member Rep. Elaine Luria said.

Trump "maliciously" repeated false claims about the election "to a wide audience over and over again. His intent was to deceive," committee member Rep. Elaine Luria said. Key moments: Revisit some of the revelations from the past 8 blockbuster hearings.

For more coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings and the 2022 Midterm Elections, sign up for our weekly Politics Newsletter or listen to the NPR Politics Podcast on Apple or Spotify.