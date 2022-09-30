LIVE UPDATES

Ian makes a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina: Live updates

Published September 30, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT
A firefighter examines a large tree across a road as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt on Friday in Charleston, S.C.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
A firefighter examines a large tree across a road as the effects from Hurricane Ian are felt on Friday in Charleston, S.C.

As Ian makes landfall in South Carolina, Florida's Gulf Coast continues rescue and recovery efforts. Up to 8 inches of rain is forecast for Charleston.

Here's what we're following:

Local updates:

Stay informed while conserving your phone battery and data usage, visit NPR's text-only site.

Right now, NPR stations are serving those affected by the storm with vital information during this crisis. Reporters across the NPR Network provide news that serves as a lifeline to affected communities during disasters and beyond. Your donation makes a difference. 

Can you make a contribution?