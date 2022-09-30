Ian makes a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina: Live updates

As Ian makes landfall in South Carolina, Florida's Gulf Coast continues rescue and recovery efforts. Up to 8 inches of rain is forecast for Charleston.

Officials have an early death count, but it's up to medical examiners at the local level to investigate deaths and determine whether they were directly related to the hurricane, they say.

Insurance claims by businesses and homeowners in Florida are expected to be as high as $40-50 billion.

Houses in Fort Myers Beach were simply washed away in one of the starkest scenes of devastation.

