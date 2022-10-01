As Ian fades, its effects are felt from Florida through the Southeast: Live updates
After landing in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, Ian quickly weakened to a post-tropical storm, leaving a path of damaging heavy rain and wind from the Carolinas into Virginia.
Here's what we're following:
- At least 30 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida.
- Tens of thousands in the Carolinas and Virginia are without electricity as Ian's remnants sweep through.
- Insurance claims by businesses and homeowners in Florida are expected to be as high as $40 billion to $50 billion.
