As Ian fades, its effects are felt from Florida through the Southeast: Live updates

After landing in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, Ian quickly weakened to a post-tropical storm, leaving a path of damaging heavy rain and wind from the Carolinas into Virginia.

At least 30 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida.

Tens of thousands in the Carolinas and Virginia are without electricity as Ian's remnants sweep through.

Insurance claims by businesses and homeowners in Florida are expected to be as high as $40 billion to $50 billion.

