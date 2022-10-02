LIVE UPDATES

Ian recovery efforts in the Southeast will be complicated: Live updates

Published October 2, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
Debris and destroyed houses are seen along a broken section of Pine Island Road in Matlacha, Fla., on Saturday.
Residents across Florida, North Carolina and Virginia are picking up the pieces on Sunday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. At least 81 people are confirmed dead in Florida, and some 750,000 homes and businesses remained without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Here's what we're following:

Local reports from the NPR Network's member stations: