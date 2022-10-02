LIVE UPDATES
Ian recovery efforts in the Southeast will be complicated: Live updates
Residents across Florida, North Carolina and Virginia are picking up the pieces on Sunday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. At least 81 people are confirmed dead in Florida, and some 750,000 homes and businesses remained without power, according to poweroutage.us.
Here's what we're following:
- Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges people in Florida are dealing with as they assess the destruction
- Photos: Ian also caused significant damage in South Carolina, where it made a second landing
- President Biden will travel to Florida this week after first stopping in Puerto Rico to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona
Local reports from the NPR Network's member stations:
- The latest from North Carolina: Asheville area; Charlotte; Durham-Chapel Hill
- The latest from South Carolina
- The latest from Georgia
- The latest from Florida: Miami; Tampa Bay