After devastating Florida, Ian becomes a hurricane again and heads for South Carolina: Live updates
A day after creating historic flooding in Florida and leaving much of the state without power, Ian is out over the Atlantic and heading toward South Carolina, where it is expected to make its second U.S. landfall on Friday.
Here's what we're following:
- The storm is thought to have brought more than 17 inches of rain over West-Central Florida, the National Weather Service says.
- The historic Naples Pier was reportedly destroyed under waves at least 20 feet high, and parts of the only bridge linking Sanibel Island to the mainland were washed away.
- The two coastal counties hit the hardest — Lee County, home to Fort Myers and Cape Coral, and Charlotte County to the north — are “basically off the grid,” the governor said.
Local updates: The latest from Miami; The latest from Tampa Bay
Stay informed while conserving your phone battery and data usage, visit NPR's text-only site.
Right now, NPR stations are serving those affected by the storm with vital information during this crisis. Reporters across the NPR Network provide news that serves as a lifeline to affected communities during disasters and beyond. Your donation makes a difference. Can you make a contribution?